Retail giant’s R1m food garden competion feeds healthy competition

The Siyaphambili Women’s Club from Umgababa, in KwaZulu-Natal, is among the many community food gardens invited to enter the inaugural Shoprite Act For Change Food Garden Competition.

Hunger is rising among women-headed households in South African towns and cities, where producing food is less feasible.

Households headed by women in rural areas report less hunger and better diet quality due to growing their own food or using local sources.

This is according to the latest South African Food Security Index, initiated by the Shoprite Group to monitor the country’s progress in addressing hunger.

According to the report, food access and affordability remain among South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

“Though the index improved from 44.9 in 2023 to 56.5 in 2025, millions of households still struggle to access nutritious food,” the report stated.

In a bid to address the problem, the supermarket giant has launched the Act for Change Food Garden competition to encourage South Africans to start community gardens in cities, rural villages, townships, schools and churches.

“Community gardens offer a powerful solution. They don’t just feed people; they uplift them. These gardens increase access to fresh produce, build local skills and foster shared responsibility, helping communities grow stronger,” said Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

With collective prizes of R1m in the form of support tailored to each garden’s needs, the competition aims to recognise community food gardens’ contribution to local nutrition, environmental sustainability and community upliftment.

Over the past decade, the retail group has invested in almost 300 community gardens as part of its commitment to tackling food insecurity and promoting sustainable livelihoods in the communities in which it operates.

Together these gardens produced more than 106,000kg of fresh produce last year, but they do more than put affordable food on the table. They also help people develop agricultural skills and earn an income by selling surplus produce.

“We believe that lasting change starts at the grassroots. By investing in community food gardens, Shoprite is not only increasing access to fresh, nutritious produce but also equipping local communities with skills and opportunities,” said Raghubir.

The competition is open to all community gardens, whether independently run or receiving support from local businesses.

Each winning garden will receive tailored support in line with its specific needs — whether it be irrigation systems, shade netting, fencing or training for members.

The winner will receive support to the value of R225,000, second place R200,000 and third place R170,000.

The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners will receive R150,000, R130,000 and R120,000, respectively.

Through Shoprite’s Act For Change programme, the group received tools, seeds, compost and 18 months of permaculture training. They also received a new water harvesting system to sustain their crops year-round.

Each female farmer tends her own plot on the 2.5ha site, growing fresh vegetables to feed her family and sell locally.

Founder Nonhlanhla Mkhize said the support they have received from the programme “proves that what we’re doing matters”.

“It motivates us to keep growing.”

TimesLIVE