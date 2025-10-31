WATCH | Innovate Africa: From credit scores to growth stories, Experian is powering Africa’s business future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Experian, once known mainly for credit scores, has become a data company helping businesses of all sizes grow.

The company now uses its deep data resources to give micro, small and medium enterprises the insights they need to scale and delivers powerful intelligence to corporates shaping their market strategies. By turning complex data into clear, practical guidance, Experian helps decision-makers spot opportunities, manage risk and unlock funding.

This shift shows how Experian has moved from being a credit bureau to becoming a trusted growth partner.

Its collaboration with FinFind, South Africa’s leading access to finance platform, is helping connect entrepreneurs to the right lenders and financial solutions. Together they’re driving financial inclusion by helping more businesses build credible financial records and secure the funding they need to grow.

Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Experian Africa’s chief innovation and strategy officer Jaco van Jaarsveld to unpack this evolution. Their conversation explores how Experian’s data-led approach is helping SMMEs and large corporates make sharper decisions, compete more effectively and grow with confidence in Africa’s fast-changing economy.

TimesLIVE