Auctions - the new high street

The auction industry received a massive boost from Covid as the isolated world turned online, and East London was no exception.

Kenneth O’Connor, of O’Connor Auctioneers & Appraisers, runs the oldest continuous auction house in East London.

Started by his father in the early 90s, the business mostly handled liquidations and deceased estates originally.

“But as more people became familiar with auctions, a growing part of our work began coming from private sellers,” he said.

“For instance, someone who is emigrating might want to get the best price quickly, and they know we have the network to make that happen.”

Like many others businesses, O’Connor’s was hit hard by the Covid lockdown period.

But then it began working in their favour.

“We could not hold live auctions, so we had to go online, and it worked surprisingly well.

“Buyers and sellers found it more convenient, and we could reach far more people.”

Now, O’Connor Auctioneers hosts three auctions a month, selling everything except livestock, which he said is a “specialized” area.

They have even gone international.

“We have sellers from Amsterdam, Dublin, and the US logging into our online auctions, and we’re the official auctioneers for Mercedes-Benz SA,” said O’Connor.

Bid and Buy Auctions director Mark Sanders, who has been in the auction business for nearly two decades, also said trade was brisk as both businesses and individuals turn increasingly to auctions as a platform for both buying and selling.

Items bought and sold every day range from household goods — large and small — to vehicles, buildings and empty plots, he added.

Sanders opened his East London branch in March last year, and within just 18 months, the company had expanded to include new branches in Johannesburg, Benoni and Gqeberha.

“In Gqeberha, we work with a national company where we collect goods from their clients, store them and then bring them to our East London auction house for sale,” said Sanders.

While the Johannesburg branch handles similar partnerships, the East London branch mostly gets its stock directly from the public and local businesses.

“Anyone with items to sell can bring them to our warehouse.

“We clean them, display them and advertise them for auctions, which happen every Saturday.

“People come in, register and bid — and the highest bidder wins, just like any other auction.”

Sanders gave credit to their loyal customers for their unwavering support.

“People come to us when they want to upgrade their homes or businesses.

“We appreciate the loyalty and are committed to providing great service to both sellers and buyers”, he added.

Both Sanders and O’Connor agree that transparency, honesty, and impeccable customer service are key to surviving in a sector where a “shady game” is more than a rumour.

“At our auction house, we test everything before the sale to ensure it is in good condition. Cleanliness, order, and honesty matter,” O’Connor said.

“We do not buy and sell ourselves.

“Our job is to represent the seller and get them the best price.

“What makes us stand out is hard work, attention to detail, and providing excellent service.

“This industry is not for everyone, but I love it.

“I just can’t see myself sitting behind a computer all day.”

The national professional and regulatory body for the auction industry is the SA Institute of Auctioneers.

Founded in 1989, Saia promotes ethical practices and professional standards by providing education, support and oversight for its members.

It also advocates for the public’s interests and sets standards that ensure professional and ethical experiences for consumers.

Saia CEO Sonja Styger said their top priorities are earning the trust of the public and increasing people’s understanding of the auction process.

“We do regular and ongoing social media posts, notifications and articles, and we have published an auction information booklet.

“There are auction schools offering auctioneering courses, and we do regular webinars with our members.

“We have a professional designation assessment programme, for auctioneers to move up from candidate, associate and certified categories,” she added.

Styger said there are licences and certifications that auction houses must obtain before they can operate.

“If you are selling fixed property, for example, the auction company needs to be registered as a property practitioner auctioneer.

“Auction companies must also register with the Financial Intelligence Centre, they must register as secondhand goods dealers, and they must comply with the Consumer Protection Act.

“They must conform to our code of ethics and conduct, our constitution and all necessary rules, regulations and acts relating to the auction industry,” she added.

