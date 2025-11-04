35 years of building trust through innovation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For 35 years, Chemex has been at the forefront of chemical manufacturing and distribution in the Eastern Cape, transforming the way businesses approach cleaning and hygiene solutions.

What began as a small, local supplier has grown into a trusted national partner, driven by innovation, technical expertise, and a relentless focus on client needs.

From pioneering smarter production processes to implementing cutting-edge technologies, every step of the journey has raised the standards, delivering exceptional service and making a tangible difference to the nationwide client base.

Chemex’s biggest victory has been building a business that clients trust to deliver - every time and on time.

From providing tailored chemical solutions to supporting industries across the region, earning that trust has opened doors to long-term partnerships and national supply opportunities.

The ripple effect has been significant, including stronger client relationships, consistent growth, and a motivated team proud to be part of something that makes a real difference in the local industry.

For anyone starting a business today, Chemex’s advice is to invest in understanding the clients and the market.

Stay disciplined, focus on delivering quality, and don’t be afraid to innovate. Your reputation and service will often determine your long-term success more than immediate profit.

Chemex’s immediate goal is to strengthen its operational systems and expand product lines to meet new market demands.

Within five years, it aims to double its footprint nationally through strategic partnerships, cementing its reputation as a leader in specialised chemical solutions in SA while maintaining its commitment to personalised service.

Through its work and products, it aims to establish a legacy of trust, reliability, and positive impacts on the local industry.

It strives to be recognised as a business that helped clients succeed, supported by the Chemex team that contributed to community growth.

The most important lesson we’ve learnt is that relationships are as valuable as revenue. Building trust with clients, suppliers, and the company team ensures long-term sustainability.

Equally, operational efficiency, clear processes, and adaptability are critical when scaling a business.

Being recognised as a finalist in the BKCOB Business Awards is both humbling and motivating for the management and the whole team.

It’s a testament to all involved; their commitment and dedication, and the strong relationships built over the years, and it inspires Chemex to continue raising the bar.

