How a Kei Road couple built a dairy legacy

In 1987, husband-and-wife team Neil and Sandi van Rensburg, the founders behind Sundale, bought eight Jersey cows for their Kei Road farm in the Eastern Cape.

Milk flowed, and three years later Sandi ran the milk parlour while Neil handled the deliveries and marketing into the neighbouring Border towns.

They knew every cow by name, and the dairy business quickly got into their blood. By 2004, they had built a factory producing yoghurt, maas and Jamaica dairy fruit blend juices.

Expansion followed in 2007 with a new cheese and butter factory in Fort Jackson.

In 2010 they acquired another modern factory in the East London IDZ.

A year later, they agreed to purchase all milk from East London dairy farmers, who had lost their market when the existing distributor closed down.

The new agreement forged strong relationships with local farmers, which became a cornerstone of the business.

With increased supply, Sundale expanded deliveries throughout the Eastern Cape and soon began weekly supplies to food service companies across SA.

In 2017, the range expanded to include processed cheese slices for the South African market, and by 2021, these were being supplied globally.

“Our biggest victory this year has been our resilience and grit, despite the challenges, that our teams have shown incredible determination working as a team, staying focused, and never giving up,” the van Rensburg couple said.

“Success is based on a team who share its values, believe in the vision, and take ownership.”

Sundale’s advice to fledgling entrepreneurs is “work for someone else until you’re in your 30s”.

“When you start your own business, persevere through the hard times, and there will likely be many.”

The company’s legacy to Eastern Cape and SA lies in producing dairy products that compete internationally, supplied by farmers who now produce more raw milk than any other province.

Sundale is committed to being outstanding in everything, from the quality of the products to the way it treats people and partners.

It doesn’t aim to be the biggest, but the best.

As a proudly Eastern Cape business, it blends world-class standards with genuine community spirit.

The group is guided by integrity, care, teamwork, and continuous improvement.

