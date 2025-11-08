Red Alert’s journey from family business to national brand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Red Alert began over four decades ago as a family-run guarding company dedicated to protecting people and property.

What started as a single-service operation has evolved into a national, multi-divisional business employing more than 9,600 people across SA.

Over the years, the company has steadily expanded into professional cleaning, alarms and armed response — building the foundation for integrated facility support. It has since expanded its footprint nationwide, transforming from a regional service provider into a trusted national brand.

Red Alert’s service ecosystem has grown through strategic partnerships and mergers that enhanced its scale, capability and client delivery. It also established local manufacturing through Red Alert’s chemical facility production and launched a training academy to nurture internal talent and strengthen industry capacity.

Diversification followed naturally, with the company branching into office automation, environmental services, pest management and equipment hire— completing a comprehensive multi-service offering and cementing its position as a partner of choice.

What sets Red Alert apart is its agility, family ownership, and long-term commitment. Through deliberate succession planning and strong mentorship programmes, it has built the capability to deliver integrated, future-ready solutions that evolve with clients’ needs.

Its success lies in combining scale with a personal touch. Despite a national footprint, the business remains people-centred, grounded in accountability, trust, and local relationships.

Over the past decade, Red Alert has achieved sustained, accelerated growth — doubling revenue and expanding employment to nearly 10,000 people. This success represents more than financial performance; it reflects lives changed and communities uplifted through stable jobs and skills development.

Red Alert’s strength depends on developing, empowering, and retaining exceptional individuals who share its values. By investing in leadership, mentorship, and continuous training, the company has learnt that trust and accountability cannot be outsourced—they must be lived daily, from the boardroom to the frontline.

Looking ahead, Red Alert’s five-year vision is to deepen its impact across SA by creating more jobs, advancing sustainable business practices, and accelerating the growth of emerging divisions in areas such as healthcare, environmental services, and smart technology solutions.

At its core, Red Alert is driven to build a legacy of trust, opportunity, and service.

