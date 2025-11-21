Eastern Cape gears up for 20th Annual ICT Summit Tech Week 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Communications and digital technologies deputy minister Mondli Gungubele is scheduled to headline the event with an address.

The 20th Annual ICT Summit Tech Week is scheduled to open in East London next week.

The event, described as a digital milestone, will bring together ICT experts and enthusiasts to share information on the latest developments, plans and projects.

It is a must-attend for anyone with an interest in ICT.

The countdown has begun for one of South Africa’s most influential technology gatherings.

From November 25–27, the East London International Convention Centre will host the summit, marking two decades of driving digital transformation and innovation across the Eastern Cape and beyond.

This year’s theme, “Nathi SiConnected”, underscores a bold vision: building inclusive, connected digital ecosystems that power business, government and society.

The summit promises a dynamic platform for thought leadership, collaboration and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of ICT.

What to expect:

Industry Powerhouses: The Coega Development Corporation will spotlight its role as a catalyst for economic growth and infrastructure development; and

Innovation Showcases: From SMME tech solutions to sustainability-driven ICT, the event will feature exhibitions, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to unlock investment and skills development.

“The ICT Summit Tech Week is more than an event, it’s a strategic platform to accelerate digital transformation and foster partnerships that strengthen the Eastern Cape’s position in the national ICT landscape,” said Divinity Roji, general manager at Imbizo Group Events & Exhibitions.

With government leaders, industry experts, and innovators converging under one roof, Tech Week 2025 is set to ignite collaboration, investment and growth.

This will solidify the Eastern Cape as a digital powerhouse.

