Jam-packed ICT summit

Eastern Cape actress Zikhona Sodlaka has touched thousands of South Africans with her role as Mandisa on Showmax hit telenovela 'The Wife'.

A highlight for many at this year’s ICT summit will surely be the presence of gorgeous SA actress Zikhona Sodlaka on one of the panels at the Esplanade’s ICC on Thursday.

She joins a couple of other entertainment heavyweights for a podcast discussion on technology, creativity and building the film and digital economy in SA on Thursday morning.

It is sure to be both fascinating and well attended.

Continuing the theme, another promising panel discussion at around noon the same day is on digital storytelling and inclusive communication in the age of AI.

The summit kicks off on Wednesday morning, with what promises to be a fascinating roundtable podcast on sustainable data centres and building the kind of smart infrastructure that will shape well connected cities.

Another summit drawcard is a panel discussion on the evolving role of the CIO (Chief Information Officer).

This is the senior executive who manages an organisation’s ICT, and his or tasks have evolved significantly from simply managing IT infrastructure to a core and strategic position in a company.

The discussion, scheduled for Wednesday early afternoon, is broadly about the skills and strategies needed for a digital future.

There are plenty of opportunities for networking and short inputs from a number of interesting experts throughout the jam-packed two days.

The summit closes on Thursday with what promises to be some interesting feedback from G20 and B20 participants, including a look at how startups and entrepreneurs can take forward some of the new strengths gained in a post G20 SA.

