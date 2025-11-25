‘Next Level’ SME summit a big hit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Port St Johns municipal manager of enterprise & investment Xolile Nobuya welcomes innovators to the SMME Summit & Fair at Abbotsford Christian Centre on Wednesday morning. Picture: Randell Roskruge

Port St Johns was a key partner in a two-day summit and fair for SMEs hosted by BCM this week at the Abbotsford Christian Centre.

The aim was to lift emerging enterprises to the next level, and a spirited exchange of best practices emerged as a highlight.

Yonke Maqaqa, founding owner of Spaza Pizza in East London, shared a powerful account of his entrepreneurial journey from startup to today.

Things rarely go according to that perfect plan, he said ruefully.

Just start with what you have. Just get things on the road

“Just start with what you have,” he added. “Just get things on the road.”

“But my main message is focus on your staff. Everything else will find you along the way.”

He said the state was still largely absent on the ground and out of touch with what made a small enterprise tick.

He has not received funding but added it is not necessarily money that many entrepreneurs need.

“The government must come to the party for SMMEs. It does not have to be money.

“I was looking for equipment so I can do things, not money.”

Maqaqa was pleased with the summit as an initiative, but thought the venue could have been more accessible for people with transport challenges.

“Summits must be closer to the people, in halls and libraries, where the most impact can be made,” he said. “Where the people are, in their own backyard.”

He urged organisers to back up discussions with practical support so entrepreneurs could leave the events with real progress made.

“Panelists could bring people from their offices with the forms to fill in. Agencies could be there to help people apply on the spot.”

Maqaqa believes larger concerns like national retailers, hotels and restaurants, could do more to create direct business opportunities for SMMEs.

“It’s difficult to travel from places like Lusikisiki to East London to showcase your product if no buyer is waiting.

“We need local businesses from the retail, wholesale and hospitality sectors to meet us and engage directly.”

Ebuhlanti BBQ Sauce owner, founder and chef Sipho Suntele was in full agreement.

“We have big retailers like Shoprite, Spar, Boxer and Woolworths, which are supported by the residents of BCM. These people need to be invited to listen, and to actively explore ways of supporting local products.”

Suntele said access to markets is one of the biggest barriers for small producers.

“We can produce the goods, but how and where to sell them?

“Even if someone wants to buy my product, they won’t travel just to get it.

“It must be available where they shop.”

If big retailers attended summits like this one and were exposed to the stories and products of local entrepreneurs, they would understand the importance of supporting local manufacturing, he added.

“What drives me to share this is knowing that sense of wanting to give up is widely shared.

“Sometimes it feels like you can’t ever break through the system to access government support.”

Suntele applauded the summit as an initiative but said it could have been more inclusive and accessible.

Trinity Mkalali, owner of Bee Keeper in Port St Johns, said the summit was a major success for him.

He gained valuable insights from other outfits and organisations across the region and felt strengthened and uplifted from the contact.

“There are many opportunities to grow when we meet and connect with entrepreneurs from different municipalities, especially in rural areas.”

A top takeaway for him has been some financial skill building.

“I learnt a lot about the financial side of operating a business.”

Several presentations opened his eyes to better business practices and more efficient ways of managing growth.

“I will definitely adopt some of the information I acquired going forward,” he said. “It will take me to the next level.”

Daily Dispatch