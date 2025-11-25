SBD minister Stella Ndabeni in town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alison Stent

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni will spend Tuesday morning in East London chatting to small business owners and entrepreneurs at the Asante Estate in Thornpark on the N6.

The discussion workshop is to unpack some of the sticking points in the new small business licensing bill that prompted her to extend public consultation time on the bill until the end of this month.

She has already been to the Western Cape, and will be in Durban on Thursday.

“Generally, small enterprises are welcoming the bill, they think it’s long overdue,” said her deputy DDG, Vuyisa Africa Dayile.

“We wouldn’t say the clauses are controversial, but perhaps rather contentious and misunderstood.

“Clause 15, for example, talks about preferential treatment of small businesses.

“Some have said this is BEE in disguise. The main point here is that MSMEs should also be considered for prime spots in business precincts so that they can easily access the market and make money.

“Clause 16 talks of designated areas for businesses in a manner that is transparent, free, just and equitable.

“Currently it is unclear how permits are given in most municipalities.

“Another objection to the bill that has been raised is that this will overburden MSMEs with administration and redtape.”

The bill centralises many administrative functions that currently reside with local authorities.

“The fact is,” Dayile said, “the bill wants to do the opposite by streamlining services and shorten time and cost of licencing.

“The last contentious issue is the fear that the minister, through the bill, will usurp the powers and functions of municipalities.

“The fact is that the bill recogonises concurrent functions between the spheres of government and clearly demarcates the roles for each sphere.

“The powers of municipalities remain but it empowers the minister to effectively intervene where necessary.”

The workshop runs from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday morning and all small business owners are welcome to attend.

