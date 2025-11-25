STARTUP SPOT | Entrepreneurship Week has a way of humbling you

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Entrepreneurship Week in the Eastern Cape always has a way of humbling you.

You walk into rooms hosted by government departments, corporate partners and civil society, and you quickly realise that building a business is not just about hard work or talent.

It is also about awareness, alignment and the discipline to understand the system you operate in.

Last week gave me a lot to think about and even more to reflect on as someone working inside the Buffalo City economy and watching how our entrepreneurs rise every day despite the odds.

One of the strongest takeaways was how many entrepreneurs are still unfamiliar with the policies that shape their growth.

Government does not operate in a vacuum. It has industrial strategies, enterprise development frameworks and procurement guidelines that directly affect small business development.

Yet many entrepreneurs walk into opportunities unaware of how these policies can position them for growth.

When you do not understand the policy environment, you weaken your ability to plan, compete and build sustainably.

Knowledge is not a luxury. It is a tool for survival, especially in a city like ours where the gap between opportunity and access is still wide.

Compliance also stood out for me. The number of entrepreneurs who lose opportunities because of incomplete forms or missing documents remains alarming.

Compliance is not an administrative irritation. It is the first sign to the state or a corporate partner that you can be trusted.

Many people speak about access to finance as their main barrier, but the truth is that access begins with credibility.

A complete, organised, compliant business signals seriousness.

In the corridors I walked this week, I kept hearing the same thing from public and private sector officials.

They want to support small businesses, but so often the paperwork — the state of it or lack of it — stops the conversation before it even starts.

Another pattern that emerged was the danger of operating in isolation. Entrepreneurs in Buffalo City tend to work alone, defend their own corner and move independently.

This is understandable in a tough economic climate, but it also limits growth. When you stand alone, you have no leverage and no collective strength.

Business chambers, youth desks, industry clusters and associations exist for a reason.

They amplify your voice. They open doors that individuals cannot reach. They create networks that protect entrepreneurs from being swallowed by a system built for scale.

At the same time, these associations must also learn to collaborate with one another.

Unity in the business community cannot be a once-a-year slogan. It must become an economic strategy.

A significant part of the week focused on financial discipline.

As we move toward the end of the year, many small businesses —and not only in the townships — see an increase in activity.

This is the period when money moves fast, customers return and opportunities open up. Without proper bookkeeping, this season becomes a missed opportunity.

You cannot grow if you do not understand your own numbers.

When you take care of your books, you protect yourself from unnecessary risk and you gain the confidence to scale.

Financial awareness is not only for accountants. It is for every entrepreneur who dreams of longevity.

One of the conversations that impressed me the most this week was the need for intentional relationships between small businesses and big corporates.

Market linkages do not happen by accident.

They are not created by hope. Large companies will not simply look at a township business and decide to include them in their supply chain unless there is a structured effort from both sides.

This is where development agencies, chambers and ecosystem builders must play a stronger role.

The Eastern Cape cannot afford an economy where corporates operate on one side and small businesses struggle on the other.

We need deliberate bridges that connect our young entrepreneurs to real contracts, real mentorship and real opportunities.

The final — and perhaps most important — lesson from this week is that entrepreneurship is not an individual sport. It is a collective journey.

It requires an ecosystem that strengthens entrepreneurs before the money arrives.

Skills development, mentorship, access to markets and supportive networks must come first. Only then does finance become meaningful.

Entrepreneurship Week reminded me that Buffalo City is full of people who are hungry to grow, hungry to learn and hungry to build something bigger than themselves.

With the right systems, the right collaboration and the right commitment to excellence, our local economy can become one of the most dynamic in the country.

The passion is already there. What we need now is structure, connection and a shared determination to build a city that works for all.

Bohlale Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane.