Business

UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

A bottle of B20 biodiesel, composed of 20% palm oil and 80% petroleum, is displayed at Sepang, Malaysia, on May 29 2025. (Hasnoor Hussain)

Britain will apply anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China after finding they were sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.

Britain’s body that investigates unfair trade practices recommended the measures after concluding that Chinese biodiesel caused material injury to British producers, including Argent Energy and Olleco.

The duties, effective from November 25, will be 14.79% for the Zhuoyue Group and non-sampled co-operating exporters and 54.64% for all others.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Health department forced to cough up R5m for negligence

2

Health employee arrested for allegedly driving official vehicle while drunk

3

OR Tambo municipality still faces uphill battle to deliver water services

4

Renewed efforts to resolve AmaMpondo kingship succession dispute

5

Gospel legend Mcinga honoured with lifetime achievement award