UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

Britain will apply anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China after finding they were sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.
Britain’s body that investigates unfair trade practices recommended the measures after concluding that Chinese biodiesel caused material injury to British producers, including Argent Energy and Olleco.
The duties, effective from November 25, will be 14.79% for the Zhuoyue Group and non-sampled co-operating exporters and 54.64% for all others.
Reuters
