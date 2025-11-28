ELIDZ soars 10 times past target

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The East London IDZ has every reason to be doing cartwheels, let alone patting itself on the back with the soaring figures in its latest annual report.

The zone created over 5,000 operational jobs and contributed to an 11.7% growth in industrial turnover and export-oriented production.

Not only did it celebrate a decade of consecutive clean audits, but it attracted R4.6bn in private sector investments — almost 10 times its target of R500m for the year.

The 2024/2025 report shows a 78% improvement in total on its targets.

Some of its strongest investments were in ICT, the automotive sector, agro-processing, and renewable energy.

“Vision 2025 laid a strong foundation for Vision 2030 and we remain dedicated to industrial expansion,” said a justifiably proud CEO Thembela Zweni.

The Zone’s Science and Technology Park (STP) has developed four prototypes and commercialised two innovations, while maintaining five active incubators.

Over 300 beneficiaries got skills training in ICT, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

We must ensure that industrial growth is balanced with environmental stewardship and social value. — ELIDZ CEO Thembela Zweni

Board chair Motse Mfuleni said the shining results highlight the zone’s impact in the Eastern Cape, with strong governance ensuring that every investment, infrastructure development, and programme delivers lasting economic and social value.

The year has demonstrated ELIDZ’s resilience and strategic maturity, Mfuleni added.

The projects directly support education, youth empowerment, and the growth of local enterprises.

By integrating industrial growth with deliberate social investment, ELIDZ sets the benchmark for SEZ-led community development in SA, Zweni said.

Environmental responsibility is essential, and this means a continued focus on reducing energy and water consumption, minimising waste and advancing the renewable energy and circular economy initiatives that support the zone’s tenants with adopting greener production practices, added Zweni.

The zone’s AGM marks the conclusion of ELIDZ’s Vision 2025 strategy — a five-year programme that has strengthened its role as a hub of industrial growth, innovation, and socioeconomic development in the Eastern Cape.

It also heralds the start of vision 2026/20230.

A new R15m innovation support programme — which will be structured through incubation placements, prototype development assistance, technical mentorship, business development services and market access facilitation — was unveiled.

“Our focus in 2025/26 is to ensure industrial growth is balanced with environmental stewardship and social value” Zweni said.

