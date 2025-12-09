STARTUP SPOT | Hot tip: unlock the full value of this rare and transient moment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Walk into any township in the Eastern Cape and you will find the same rhythm.

Young people are testing ideas. A delivery service that understands township distances. A booking tool for salons. A stock system for spaza shops. A learning platform for school learners who need structured support.

For years these ideas stayed trapped in notebooks because the cost of building digital products was far too high.

A basic app could cost more than a small business makes in a month.

The result was a province overflowing with ideas but unable to convert them into products.

But now the world has shifted. A global movement in technology has quietly made its way into SA.

No-code tools and open-source artificial intelligence have slashed the cost of entry.

Instead of hiring a full development team, a single entrepreneur can now build a functional product using platforms designed for ordinary people.

This is not theory. It is measurable progress.

Bubble is one of the clearest examples. It is a platform that allows you to build real applications through visual tools.

You drag, connect, design and test your idea as if you were moving pieces around a board. You create databases, user accounts and workflows without writing traditional code.

What once required high costs and long timelines can now be built in days.

A delivery business in Duncan Village can build a tracking system.

A local artist can build a digital marketplace. A youth group can build a safety alert system that actually works.

Open source AI takes this even further. Instead of depending on expensive corporate systems, entrepreneurs can now access free or low-cost models that assist with language, planning, translation and customer interaction.

AI can help test ideas, create mockups, clean data and even automate parts of operations. A small team can now do the work of what used to require a full office.

This shift is not only technical. It is economic. It changes the financial burden that has held back township innovators for years.

At the same time, another transformation is happening quietly across the province.

Fibre has started to reach communities that were previously cut off from stable internet. In places like Mdantsane, KwaZakhele, Motherwell and Zwide, fibre lines are creating a new baseline.

Reliable internet is not only about faster loading times. It is about access to opportunity.

It allows entrepreneurs to run systems, upload content, attend training sessions, and build products without interruption.

It allows small businesses to move their operations online. When internet becomes affordable and stable, the cost of participation in the digital economy drops sharply.

These three forces — no-code development, open-source AI and fibre expansion — are creating a new foundation for township innovation.

They are shifting the balance of power. An entrepreneur can now build a product at almost no cost, test it with local users, gather data and adjust the design based on real behaviour.

It builds confidence. It builds independence. It grows skills that can be used not only for one startup but for future ideas.

To unlock the full value of this moment, we need deliberate action. Municipalities have the ability to accelerate this shift. They can create public workspaces with strong internet.

They can offer training programmes that teach no-code tools as practical skills. They can include locally built digital solutions in their procurement processes.

When a municipality buys a township built system for waste reporting or event management, it validates the work and strengthens a local ecosystem.

Corporates also have a crucial role. Many operate in the province but buy their digital solutions from firms in major metros.

They can start sourcing prototypes from local entrepreneurs. They can run innovation challenges that focus on township problems.

They can invest in community tech labs that offer equipment, mentorship and real pathways into supply chains. The aim is not charity. It is long term investment.

The Eastern Cape economy grows when its innovators are taken seriously.

What is happening now is a rare moment. Technology has lowered the barriers. Fibre has opened access. Talent has always been present.

If we add intentional support from public and private institutions, we can shift the story of the Eastern Cape from a place constrained by history to a place defined by creation and digital confidence.

Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane.