State internships for 20,000 graduates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unemployed individuals with qualifications from NQF Level 4–7 from universities or TVET colleges are all eligible. Picture: 123RF

A 24-month internship window closes on Wednesday December 11 for 20,000 university and TVET graduates across all fields.

The Services Seta’s PowerX² initiative offers 24-month workplace experience across SA, with expressions of interest open until December 11, 2025.

The idea is to build talent pipelines and bridge the gap between education and employment for various qualification fields.

After two years of work, graduates’ employability should soar.

The initiative aligns with National Skills Development Programme 2030 and the Services Seta mandate of expanding access to meaningful workplace learning opportunities.

Unemployed individuals with qualifications from NQF Level 4–7 from universities or TVET colleges are all eligible.

Graduates will need to meet the following criteria:

NQF Level 4–7 at a public university or TVET college;

Unemployed at the time of application;

Available to participate in the full 24-month programme; and

Willing to be matched to workplaces based on demand and opportunity availability.

Previous funding by the Services Seta does not affect eligibility.

Interested graduates should monitor the Services Seta website and related pages for updates on this programme and future opportunities.

Setas are also targeting aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to improve their abilities and enhance their chances of setting up their own businesses.

Also on offer are free online short courses.

Employers pay 1% of their salary bill to SARS, which then assigns the Skills Development Levy to the relevant Seta.

Employers can claim back 20% of their total Seta contributions by submitting their Workplace Skills Plans and Annual Training Reports.

The PowerX² job creation plan The programme blends education and workplace exposure by creating a coordinated pathway that should result in graduates supporting their new employers business plans in a meaningful way.

The initiative aligns with the National Skills Development Strategy and the Services Seta mandate to expand access to workplace learning opportunities.

All qualification fields will be considered. Matching will be based on employer needs, workplace capacity and sectoral relevance.

Employers across SA, including private companies, public entities, municipalities, government departments and non-governmental organisations, as well as non-profit organisations are eligible.

Universities and TVET colleges can get involved as host sites.

To take on graduates, employers need to be registered as compliant with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) and the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act.

The two are two distinct but complementary pieces of legislation enforced by the Department of Employment and Labour.

The OHS Act is proactive, focusing on preventing workplace injuries and diseases by establishing safety standards and practices.

The COIDA is reactive, providing “no-fault” financial compensation and medical aid for employees who already have work-related injuries.

All qualification fields will be matched according to employer needs.

All Expressions of Interest must be submitted online by 4pm on December 11.

Contact Information: powerx@serviceseta.org.za www.servicesseta.org.za/powerx2.

For more information go to: customercare@serviceseta.org.za

Tel: 011-276-9600 | 011-276-9623

Daily Dispatch