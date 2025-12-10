WEALTHSMITH | Tis jolly right now, but don’t let the tinsel darken January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With schools closing this week the December holidays are here, with elves making mischief and Christmas songs playing in the shops.

This time of year is all about budgeting and for those who might not have gotten this right over the course of the year, here are a few tips to guide you to get through the holiday and the dreaded January blues.

The festive season sparkles with joy, but it also tempts us with spending traps that can strain budgets and goals.

With medical aid premiums rising 8% and sales like Black Friday luring impulse buys, now’s the time for a few proactive financial decisions.

Let’s review holiday budgeting, debt safeguards, tax opportunities, and January planning to keep your prosperity intact.

Build a realistic holiday budget by mapping out expenses for gifts, travel, and feasts against your take-home pay after essentials.

Last year’s spending patterns can reveal useful insights — so use apps to track them and cap totals, like X amount for presents via Secret Santa or bulk buys.

Swap lavish outings for home gatherings, freeing cash for your emergency fund and stretching December salaries into the new year.

Avoid the Debt Hangover: examine current debts and credit temptations, including high-interest loans and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ schemes driving consumer debt higher.

Guard your 3-6 months’ emergency savings and pause before purchases. This preserves investments.

Share your risk tolerance and goals to avoid rash asset sales.

Maximise year-end tax wins before the 2026 tax year ends, boost retirement annuities (up to 27.5% of taxable income, deductible) and tax-free savings (R36,000 limit).

Consider portfolio rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and donations for relief.

Update your objectives, timelines, and comfort with risk to battle medical inflation in retirement.

Plan for a smooth January by making provisions throughout the year and specifically in December.

We all know how our salary never arrives until the 89th day of January.

Save November extras now for post-holiday shortfalls. These steps ensure festive fun without regret, aligning spending with your future vision.

Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook.