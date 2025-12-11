Sky’s the limit when farmers gather

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TED KEENAN and ALISON STENT

Agricultural shows are a huge annual event in a farming area, with planning going on all year and excitement and hard work building to a crescendo as the event approaches.

Money and animals, vehicles and tools, plants and produce, ideas and contact details all change hands amid the baas, moos, smells, music and chatter, and this year’s Chris Hani district agricultural show in Komani was no different.

Emerging farmers especially came away happy after the huge success, said Rufus Nayo, the EC Development Corporation’s manager for the Buffalo City and Amatole region.

This year, the event was part of wider project to build collaboration between the ECDC, the provincial agriculture department, the Chris Hani district municipality and all the local municipalities in its jurisdiction.

Development financers, private-sector buyers, financial institutions and input suppliers were all drawn in.

Townsfolk and farmers flocked to the grounds to support the commercialisation ambitions of farmers, co-operatives and emerging agri-businesses.

A vast array of agricultural and food products from local producers and traders were on display, as this is a key marketing platform for local small enterprises, giving them exposure to potential buyers and business support packages.

Nayo said agricultural shows play a critical role in creating market access for emerging farmers by linking them to broader value chains.

“Agricultural shows are a crucial market access opportunity,” he said. “They allow financiers like the ECDC to promote investment and support the enterprises of traders and producers.

The agriculture department used the gathering to present its offering of available technical support for farmers, including mobilisation of extension officers and commodity specialists, as well as a range of government support programmes and incentives.

“From an ECDC perspective, the show confirmed there are real, bankable opportunities for smallholder farmers, not only in the Chris Hani district, but all over the broader Eastern Cape, especially when they organise around value chains rather than operating in isolation,” said Nayo.

Agri-processing and beneficiation — or value addition — are key opportunities for farmers who feel locked into cycles of selling raw products, he added.

“There are opportunities where beneficiation can bring in much higher profits.“

There is clear potential for small processing plants in areas like milling, dairy, fruit and vegetable drying and wool washing.

“By upgrading the end products and adding value, farmers go a long way towards raising value within the district and their own farm fences.”

There are also opportunities for formal market access and off-take agreements, he added.

Retailers, processors and buyers can work with organised farmer groups — but the key word is “organised”, which means that farmers must work together.

“This creates an opportunity for ECDC to help structure off-take agreements and connect farmers to stable markets, not just once-off sales,” Nayo explained.

Agricultural shows highlight the need for shared infrastructure like collection points, storage facilities, cold rooms and basic logistics.

These help reduce costs for individual farmers and improve quality and consistency for buyers.

“We saw growing interest from young and women farmers in climate-smart, technology-enabled production, such as irrigation solutions, digital platforms for inputs and markets, and data-driven farming.

“This is a clear opportunity for enterprise development and blended-finance support.”

Overall, the show confirmed that smallholder farmers from Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi are not merely subsistence producers.

With the right investment and support, they can become reliable suppliers at both local and provincial level and soon, players in national and export value chains,” said Nayo.

Daily Dispatch