The Wealthsmith | How we citizens benefit from SA’s scrubbing from the grey list

SA’s recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, following substantial reforms and improvements led by senior Treasury official Ismail Momoniat, is a significant and positive development, for both the economy and us as consumers.

In a nutshell, SA is no longer seen as a destination with strategic deficiencies in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related financial crimes.

What coming off the grey list means

• SA’s reputation in global financial markets is restored, improving investor confidence and potentially attracting increased foreign investment;

• Transaction costs for SA businesses will likely subside, and sovereign borrowing costs may reduce, benefiting the broader economy;

• Financial markets view the move as a milestone that opens doors for enhanced economic growth and competitiveness, alongside stronger financial integration in the region; and

• SA demonstrated better regulatory supervision, investigation, and prosecution capabilities related to financial crimes.

Impact on consumers

• A more stable and growing economy may lead to better job opportunities and services;

• Lower transaction costs for business might translate into more competitive pricing and improved access to products and services; and

• More foreign investment and better sovereign credit can help stabilise the local currency and economic environment, contributing to overall financial stability.

The sectors that will benefit most from being off the FATF grey list include:

• Financial Services Sector

Local banks and financial institutions will see lower transaction costs and reduced compliance burdens, making it cheaper and easier to do cross-border business.

Also, improved regulatory credibility boosts investor confidence in the banking sector, encouraging both local and foreign investment.

• Investment and Business Sector

Reduced borrowing costs and enhanced investor confidence will stimulate increased foreign direct investment, particularly benefiting industries that rely on international capital. In turn, companies big and small, in various sectors, will find it easier to raise funds and engage in international trade without the additional scrutiny and delays.

• Tourism Sector

SA’s improved reputation as a trusted financial jurisdiction will enhance its image as a safe and attractive destination, boosting tourist inflows and associated economic benefits.

• Broader Economy

Overall, sectors involved in import/export, manufacturing and trade will benefit from reduced transaction costs and a more predictable financial environment.

Economic growth and job creation prospects improve as a result of renewed confidence in SA’s financial and regulatory systems.

In summary, removal from the grey list should stimulate growth and investment across financial services, tourism, real estate, non-profits, and the broader economy by improving SA’s financial integrity, lowering costs, and restoring global trust.

There are many areas still begging for improvement but, by ticking off issues such as the grey listing, we show ourselves and the world that we have what it takes to correct our errors and become a better economic partner.

Investment tip for the week – this removal helps the banking sectors immensely and should give a medium term boost to banking stocks.

Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook.