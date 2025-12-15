Workwise | ‘Please Call Me’: a turning point for labour law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Constitutional Court’s “Please Call Me” Judgment: A Turning Point for Review Applications and Employment Law

The protracted legal battle between Vodacom and the inventor of “Please Call Me” (Vodacom (Pty) Ltd v Makate and Another [2025] ZACC 13) has taken another dramatic turn, following a recent Constitutional Court decision that not only reshapes the dispute but also sets new standards for judicial and arbitral review in South African law.

Background

In 2001, a Vodacom trainee accountant conceived the “Please Call Me” (PCM) service, enabling users without airtime to send a free message requesting a call back. Vodacom adopted the idea, which became a commercial success. Years later, a dispute arose over whether the employee should be compensated for his innovation.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ordered Vodacom and the employee to negotiate “reasonable compensation” in good faith. If negotiations failed, Vodacom’s CEO would determine the amount. Negotiations broke down: the employee sought over R20 billion, while Vodacom offered R10 million. The CEO ultimately awarded R47 million.

The Review Application

Dissatisfied, the employee launched a review application. in the High Court, challenging the CEO’s determination. The High Court set aside the CEO’s decision, remitting the matter for recalculation with specific guidelines. Vodacom appealed, but the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the appeal and, controversially, substituted its own order—awarding the employee billions of rands based on his financial models, despite no cross-appeal seeking such relief.

Concourt findings

Vodacom then approached the Constitutional Court, arguing that the SCA’s judgment was fundamentally flawed. The CC agreed, finding:

· Failure to properly consider the facts and issues: The SCA misunderstood or ignored crucial evidence, including financial models and expert testimony.

· Inadequate reasoning: The SCA’s judgment was riddled with contradictions and gaps, failing to engage with the complex issues.

· Jurisdictional error: By substituting its own order without a cross-appeal, the SCA decided a case not properly before it, violating Vodacom’s right to a fair hearing.

The Constitutional Court held that these failures breached the rule of law and the constitutional right to a fair hearing (section 34).

Outcome and significance

The Constitutional Court granted Vodacom leave to appeal and returned the matter to the SCA for rehearing.

The court reaffirmed that all adjudicators—whether judges, CEOs, or CCMA commissioners—carry a constitutional mandate to properly consider the material issues before them. A failure to do so amounts to a gross irregularity.

Commissioners and decision-makers must now provide adequate reasons for their decisions.

The Vodacom judgment confirms three routes to review CCMA awards:

· Section 145 (LRA): Gross irregularity, such as failure to consider material issues;

· Section 145 read with Section 34 (Constitution): Where fairness is undermined; and

· Direct reliance on Section 34: Asserting a constitutional breach of the right to a fair hearing.

Crucially, process defects—such as inadequate reasoning or failure to engage with material evidence—now justify review and setting aside of awards, even if the outcome might have been reasonable.

Practical impact

· The primary inquiry in review proceedings is now whether the process was fair and whether the adjudicator discharged the duty of proper consideration. The centrality of the outcome of reasonableness is significantly reduced.

· For employers and HR professionals: The case is a cautionary tale about the risks of protracted litigation and the importance of clear, fair, and final dispute resolution mechanisms.

· For employees: It reaffirms the right to a fair hearing and meaningful engagement with their claims.

· For legal practitioners: There is a renewed focus on both process and outcome.

Conclusion

The case is a landmark in SA review law and employment jurisprudence.

The Constitutional Court has elevated the duty of proper consideration and the requirement for adequate reasoning into constitutional imperatives that bind both courts and CCMA commissioners.

As the legal saga continues, this judgment will remain a touchstone for fairness, accountability, and the rights of employees to be heard and compensated for their contributions.

In this weekly column, labour lawyer Jonathan Goldberg, chair of Global Business Solutions, looks at various aspects of labour law.