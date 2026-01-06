Jonathan Goldberg | Failing to explain delay was fatal to appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Labour Appeal Court (LAC) considered a ruling of the Labour Court (LC) which had allowed a former employee to file his automatically unfair dismissal claim outside the legal time period.

In the matter of Aspen Holdings Pty Ltd and Another vs Phelane and Another (JA 71/23) [2025] ZALAC 4; [2025] 4 BLLR 409 (LAC) (23 January 2025)

Its judgment provides a clear reminder of the strict approach courts take when parties fail to comply with statutory deadlines, especially where no proper explanation for the delay is given.

The employee, a former group operations quality auditor at the employer, was dismissed in December 2020 after failing to attend his disciplinary hearing.

He referred the matter to the CCMA, alleging that his dismissal was automatically unfair because it amounted to discrimination based on culture and religion.

Central to his claim was that his ill health and absence from work were linked to intwaso – a spiritual calling to become a traditional healer, which he said Aspen failed to accommodate.

The CCMA issued a certificate of non-resolution on January 6 2021, which meant the employee had 90 days to file his statement of case in the LC. He filed only on May 18 2021, making him 41 days late.

The employer did not file a response to the statement of case, but instead raised an objection that his referral was outside the statutory timeframe.

Only after this point did the employee submit an application for condonation — itself a further 36 days late.

The LC granted condonation. It held that:

The 41-day delay was “not excessive”;

Although the explanation was poor, the employee acted on incorrect legal advice and had not acted in bad faith;

He allegedly had good prospects of success because his claim related to cultural and religious discrimination; and

There appeared to be factual disputes that needed to be ventilated at trial.

On this basis, the LC exercised its discretion to excuse the late filing.

The employer appealed, arguing that the LC misapplied the principles governing condonation. The LAC agreed.

The court emphasised that:

An applicant for condonation must give a full, reasonable explanation covering every day of delay;

Without such an explanation, prospects of success are irrelevant;

Courts must consider both the initial delay and any further delay in bringing the condonation application; and

Negligence by a legal representative does not automatically excuse a litigant.

The LAC found that the employee provided no explanation for the 36-day delay after learning that he needed condonation.

This omission was fatal. The LC had simply ignored this second period of noncompliance and therefore misdirected itself.

The court also criticised the LC for relying on the contents of the employee’s statement of case (which was not properly before it) and for assuming good prospects of success without proper evidence.

The LAC upheld the appeal and replaced the Labour Court’s order with one refusing condonation.

This effectively ends the employee’s attempt to pursue his dismissal challenge.

