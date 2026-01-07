Starlink pushes potential customers to pressure Icasa to change empowerment regulations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Starlink, whose parent company is SpaceX, submitted its licence application in April 2024 but faced opposition, including from civil society groups in Lesotho.

Starlink has upped the ante on its push to enter the South African telecoms market, urging potential customers to pressure the local watchdog to change empowerment regulations in its favour.

This is another punch in an ongoing regulatory boxing match that has seen communications minister Solly Malatsi at odds with his parliamentary oversight committee chaired by Khusela Sangoni-Diko.

In a notice gazetted in December, Malatsi directed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to “urgently consider” the use of equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) in the ICT sector to widen broadband access in the country.

“Only one step remains: Icasa must implement the directive,” Starlink said in a note sent to locals that have registered interest in being customers of the satellite platform.

“By correcting just four sentences in the licensing regulations, Starlink service could be available nationwide within weeks. Your support can help accelerate this decision and quickly bring connectivity to the communities that need it now.”

The company has created an email template that potential customers can send to Icasa with the aim of drawing public support through a petition for its cause.

At present, the rules around who can acquire a licence to provide electronic communications services or to operate a network require a minimum of 30% shares to be in the hands of historically disadvantaged individuals.

This comes a few months after the satellite internet provider made a submission to the communications and digital technologies department, supporting Malatsi’s policy directive, first issued in May 2025.

It makes sense that Starlink and parent SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, support Malatsi’s move. South African-born Musk’s biggest gripe with BEE laws is having to give up a portion of his operation in the country, insisting he will not abide by this clause.

EEIPs allow qualifying multinationals to meet empowerment obligations through alternatives to 30% ownership, “such as investing in local suppliers, enterprise and skills development, job creation, infrastructure support, research and innovation, digital inclusion initiatives and funding for SMMEs”.

Malatsi said he had weighed the views and submissions from various telecoms industry players and other stakeholders.

Even then, the minister has been under fire over the move, largely seen as a way to allow Musk’s company to operate in South Africa without having to give equity in terms of BEE.

Shortly after Malatsi’s gazette in December, the portfolio committee rejected the minister’s move, with Sangoni-Diko issuing a scathing response. “These policy directives are an affront to the centuries-old fight for equity and redress by the black majority in this country,” she said.

Starlink continues to defend its position, saying it is not looking for special treatment.

“Contrary to some misleading claims, Starlink will not receive any special treatment or workarounds to B-BBEE laws,” the company said.

“Once licensed, Starlink will operate as a fully B-BBEE-compliant entity and fulfil its proposed R500m commitment to provide free, high-speed internet and hardware to 5,000 rural schools — benefiting more than 2.4-million pupils a year through partnerships with local organisations and communities. By empowering the youth of South Africa, Starlink will play a critical role in the country’s transformation journey.

“Every day of delay keeps millions offline. Time is of the essence. Thank you for helping South Africa move quickly from policy to progress and bringing reliable, high-speed internet to every corner of the country.”

Business Day