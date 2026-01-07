The Wealthsmith l Scott Roebert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold bitcoin on statistics and financial charts over cryptocurrency values and prices. Virtual money or blockchain cryptocurrency.

I have quite a few clients who have strong positions in the crypto space and have enjoyed getting away with avoiding tax on many of the profits.

However, this is fast coming to an end.

I want to share what SARS is putting in place and strongly urge crypto investors to prepare themselves so that they avoid hefty tax penalties.

Consumers attempting to evade taxes on crypto and financial assets in SA will be detected through automatic information exchanges under the new CARF and CRS frameworks, effective at the start of March 2026.

SARS receives data from local crypto exchanges, FSCA-registered providers, and global partners via multilateral agreements.

This uncovers unreported trades, offshore holdings, and user identities.

Advanced AI, machine learning, and algorithms analyse this data to flag discrepancies in tax returns, triggering audits and query letters.

Financial institutions must perform enhanced due diligence, validating tax residencies via self-certifications and reporting account balances, interest, dividends, and crypto transactions, with records retained for five years.

Non-compliant providers face penalties, while evaders risk exposure from cross-border data sharing on even unrealised gains or offshore accounts.

Historic probes since 2020 into foreign assets amplify this scrutiny.

Actions to avoid penalties

Taxpayers should immediately review records, declare all crypto activities on returns, and maintain transaction proofs to demonstrate compliance.

Use SARS’ voluntary disclosure programme (VDP) proactively — before SARS contacts you — to regularise undeclared income, waive penalties (up to 200% plus interest), and avoid criminal prosecution or asset freezes.

• Approach VDP via eFiling or branches with full details of defaults;

• Correct prior returns for omissions in crypto profits or gains; and

• Consult tax advisors for complex offshore or SARB exchange control issues.

Early action limits costs compared to audits, as VDP eligibility ends once SARS initiates enforcement.

With the implementation of AI into the banking system, SARS now has full access to view your bank activities and flag any irregular transactions in a fraction of a second so it is best to be transparent with them from the outset to avoid penalties and prosecution.

Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook