Business welcomes Mothibi’s appointment but wants him armed with resources

The appointment of Andy Mothibi as the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) has drawn a measured but significant response from South Africa’s business community, with stakeholders pointing to his private sector background and his work at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as indicators of how he may approach the role.

Before joining the SIU in 2016, Mothibi held senior governance and compliance roles in the financial services and aviation sectors, including positions at Nedbank, Standard Bank, SAA and AfroCentric Health. His private sector career focused on enterprise risk, governance and forensic capability — skills business leaders say are directly relevant to restoring prosecutorial effectiveness and credibility at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

At the SIU, Mothibi introduced a turnaround strategy emphasising governance, performance and strategic partnerships. Under his leadership the unit pursued high‑profile investigations into procurement irregularities at state entities, expanded its use of data analytics, and worked closely with the Special Tribunal to preserve assets and cancel irregular contracts.

According to SIU annual reports, between 2019 and 2025 the unit secured recoveries and prevented losses totalling more than R8.6bn, while the Special Tribunal set aside contracts worth R2.1bn. Business organisations note these measures strengthened accountability and helped to assured investors that corruption will be met with tangible consequences.

Business Against Crime South Africa (Bacsa) told Business Day that Mothibi’s appointment “signals continuity in the fight against corruption but also brings a private sector lens to prosecutorial leadership”. Bacsa added that his corporate governance and risk‑management experience could help align the NPA’s work with the expectations of businesses, which rely on a predictable, rules‑based environment. “For the economy to grow, companies need confidence that contracts are honoured and that corruption is prosecuted without fear or favour,” Bacsa said.

Other organisations issued public statements of support. Business Leadership South Africa welcomed the appointment, noting Mothibi’s SIU record includes recoveries of millions lost to corruption and institutional reforms that strengthened collaboration with anti‑corruption bodies. CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said the rule of law is not only vital to democracy but also “critical to the business environment”, warning that an unreliable justice system imposes heavy costs on companies and the economy.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) also welcomed the appointment, pointing to Mothibi’s leadership skills and SIU successes, while cautioning that the NPA must act swiftly on cases already referred by the SIU to restore public confidence.

Cosatu described Mothibi as an “anti‑corruption champion” whose track record at the SIU made him an inspirational choice but stressed that the government must provide the NPA with adequate resources, skilled prosecutors and forensic capacity to win the fight against crime and corruption.

Business leaders further highlighted the SIU’s record under Mothibi, arguing that his ability to translate investigations into measurable outcomes will be critical in addressing the NPA’s credibility gap.

While welcoming the appointment, Bacsa cautioned that systemic underresourcing of the NPA remained a major obstacle. “No single leader can fix the institution alone,” it noted, calling for sustained investment in prosecutorial capacity and specialised skills to handle complex financial crime.

For the business sector, Mothibi’s appointment is an opportunity and a test: an opportunity to leverage his experience to rebuild trust in the prosecuting authority, and a test as to whether the NPA can deliver consistent, independent prosecutions that underpin economic confidence.