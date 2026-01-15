Capitec nears R500bn valuation as it aims at business banking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec is R15bn shy of breaching the R500bn market valuation mark, cementing its status as one of SA’s biggest corporate success stories over the past quarter of a century, with the group looking to grow in business banking and international franchises.

The group’s stock has surged more than 200% over the past five years, valuing the lender at R485bn on the JSE on Tuesday— second only to FirstRand, which breached the milestone in December.

Standard Bank is valued at R474bn, poised to also breach R500bn this year — with the country’s three largest lenders by market value streets ahead of their rivals.

Absa is valued at R213bn after registering a strong rally since the appointment of Kenny Fihla as group CEO last year, up nearly 40% since he took over the country’s third-largest bank.

Nedbank, valued at R130bn, will hope for a better 2026 after enduring a subdued 2025 with its stock underperforming.

Investec’s South Africa business, valued at R37bn on the JSE, will also hope for a better year after reporting single-digit share price growth over the past year.

Capitec aims to disrupt the business banking space by replacing its retail successes, in which it continues to innovate and take new products to the market, with value-added services as a key earnings driver.

The bank aims to dominate the informal economy by bringing businesses in this space into its fold.

Despite growing its market share by almost five times, Capitec remains the smallest bank in the country by market share of retail and business banking revenue, demonstrating the vast opportunity for the bank to continue growing its revenue base.