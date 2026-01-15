STARTUP SPOT | When the rand calms down, small businesses can finally breathe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The recent period of rand stability, marked by unusually low volatility, matters to small businesses not because it lowers costs, but because it restores predictability that enables planning, investment and resilience instead of perpetual survival mode.

For most entrepreneurs, currency movements are not something we track on dashboards or discuss over coffee. The rand only becomes real when it disrupts our plans.

When a supplier suddenly revises a quote. When imported inputs spike overnight. When a machine that was affordable last month quietly moves out of reach.

Volatility, more than weakness, is what hurts small businesses the most.

That is why the recent rally in the rand, coupled with volatility sitting near a 25-year low, matters more than the headlines suggest.

Not because it signals prosperity, but because it introduces something rare into the small business environment — predictability.

Since 2009, food inflation alone has risen by close to 280%.

Over the same period, operating costs across fuel, electricity, transport, packaging and rentals have steadily climbed.

Entrepreneurs have learnt to operate in survival mode, absorbing shocks rather than planning growth.

Against that backdrop, a period of currency stability is not something to celebrate loudly.

It is something to use carefully.

Low volatility means suppliers are less likely to change prices weekly. It means quotes can hold for longer than a few days. It means importers of equipment, raw materials, fertiliser, packaging and spare parts can plan procurement without adding excessive buffers just to protect themselves.

For startups and small businesses, that difference is material. Stability allows planning beyond the next invoice.

This does not mean costs suddenly fall. Electricity tariffs remain high. Logistics remains expensive.

Municipal charges continue to rise. Consumers are still under pressure.

A stronger rand does not magically restore purchasing power. But what it does do is reduce uncertainty, and uncertainty is often more damaging than cost itself.

When volatility is high, entrepreneurs delay decisions. Hiring is postponed. Equipment upgrades are deferred. Compliance is treated as a luxury rather than a necessity. Cash is hoarded, not invested.

When volatility settles, even temporarily, behaviour changes.

Businesses start thinking in quarters instead of weeks. They consider expansion, not because conditions are perfect, but because they are no longer hostile.

This is especially relevant for small manufacturers, agro-processors and service businesses that sit at the intersection of local production and imported inputs.

A stable rand lowers the risk premium on these decisions. It does not make them cheap, but it makes them calculable. And calculation is the foundation of sustainable enterprise.

The same applies to exporters and businesses looking to access regional markets.

Currency calm reduces hedging costs and improves pricing confidence. It allows small firms to quote buyers without building fear into their margins.

That alone can be the difference between entering a market and sitting on the sidelines.

However, stability should not be mistaken for safety. The rand is cyclical. Global conditions change. Shocks return.

The real question is what entrepreneurs do during periods of calm. Do we treat it as a pause, or as an opportunity to strengthen our footing?

For startups, this is the moment to professionalise. To lock in supplier relationships. To formalise operations. To invest in productivity rather than consumption. To fix systems that were ignored during firefighting seasons.

Stability should be used to build resilience, not comfort.

There is also a role for institutions and local government in recognising what this moment allows. When macro conditions improve, even marginally, access to finance, infrastructure and markets becomes more viable.

This is when development agencies, municipalities and financiers should lean in, not pull back. Support is most effective when businesses are stable enough to absorb it.

We often speak about entrepreneurship as if it thrives on chaos. In reality, most sustainable businesses are built during quiet periods, when founders can think clearly and act deliberately.

The myth of constant crisis may sound heroic, but it is not how economies grow.

The current calm in the rand will not last forever. But while it is here, it offers something small businesses have not had in a long time — a chance to plan without fear of immediate disruption.

That opportunity should not be wasted.

Because when volatility returns, as it always does, the businesses that used this period wisely will not just survive it. They will be ready for it.

Award-winning SME co-founder Bohlale Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member and chair of the Kasi Konversations network in Mdantsane