Lower inflation rate will bring many long-term benefits

Though lowering the inflation target will result in a halt to the reduction in the prime interest rate in the short term, the long-term benefits will be far greater. File photo.

There have been a lot of positives over the past few months that most of us have not given much notice to, but will definitely bring long-term investment and growth to the country.

Removal from the grey list was one of them and the decision to lower the inflation target is another.

Though lowering the inflation target will result in a halt to the reduction in the prime interest rate in the short term, the long-term benefits will be far greater.

The Reserve Bank’s decision to reduce the inflation target to 3% will benefit consumers in the long run, primarily by lowering the cost of borrowing, stabilising prices and enhancing purchasing power.

A lower inflation target helps reduce inflation expectations, which moderates wage and price increases, making the cost of living rise more slowly.

This leads to cheaper credit for households and businesses, allowing consumers to borrow at lower interest rates and have more disposable income over time.

Additionally, a lower inflation rate shields households, particularly lower-income ones, from volatile food and fuel prices and strengthens the overall economy by supporting household spending, business investment and job creation.

Over time, this contributes to stronger economic growth and improved social cohesion by preserving purchasing power and reducing the inflation impact on lower-income workers.

Moreover, the lower inflation target aligns SA with international best practices, reducing the inflation risk premium investors demand, which lowers the cost of borrowing further and opens fiscal space by decreasing government debt-service costs.

While there could be short-term fiscal challenges and slower nominal GDP growth, these are outweighed by the long-term benefits including sustainably lower interest rates and a more stable economic environment.

In summary, consumers will benefit from more stable and predictable prices, reduced interest costs, and ultimately enhanced purchasing power and improved economic prospects due to the Reserve Bank’s move to a 3% inflation target.

* Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook