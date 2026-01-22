Retail sales rise in November as festive spending kicks in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retail sales in South Africa for November — the month of Black Friday — advanced for a second consecutive period.

According to Stats SA, retail trade sales grew 3.5% year on year in real terms (constant 2019 prices), improving on October’s 3% increase. Wednesday’s data marks the second consecutive monthly acceleration.

The strongest contributors to annual growth were general dealers, with sales up 2.2%, adding one percentage point to the overall increase; ‘other’ retailers, which rose 8% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point; and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries, which expanded 10.1% to add 0.6 of a percentage point.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail trade sales increased 0.6% in November, following gains of 1% in October and a marginal 0.1% decline in September. The steady monthly momentum suggests continued resilience in household demand in the run-up to the end of the year.

“The needle on confidence has slowly but surely started to move in a positive direction,” PayInc (formerly BankservAfrica) noted in a December release.

A retail survey by the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) in December shows retailer confidence rebounding in the fourth quarter — “another festive period of strong consumer spending and vibrant retail activity”.

Confidence is a powerful indicator of how well retailers believe their businesses are performing and what they expect in the months ahead. When confidence improves, it usually means companies see better sales, stronger demand and improved profitability. It also signals that consumers are spending again, a key driver of the economy.-- Business Day