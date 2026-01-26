Chery acquires Nissan’s Rosslyn plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nissan SA has confirmed rumours that Chery SA is to acquire its plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

Subject to certain regulatory approvals, the Chinese carmaker will take over the manufacturing assets as Nissan retains local sales presence.

Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings and associated assets of the Nissan facilities, including its nearby stamping plant, in mid-2026, said Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila.

Most associated Nissan employees will keep their jobs with substantially similar terms and conditions, he added.

Vila said the move not only secures employment for the majority of the workforce but ensures the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the SA automotive sector.

Chery SA will launch several new vehicle lines at the plant in 2026, including the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol.

Nissan assembles the Navara one-tonne bakkie at Rosslyn for SA and export, but the low volumes have not been enough to sustain the factory.

Only a few hundred locally built Navaras are sold in SA monthly, way below the numbers achieved by SA-built rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The plant has been underused since production of the popular NP200 half-tonne bakkie ceased in March 2024 after 16 years, with the Navara the only vehicle still built at the factory. Local production of the Navara will end in May.

The Nissan manufacturing plant in Rosslyn was officially opened in 1966 for assembly of Datsun vehicles. The plant has produced several iconic models for nearly 60 years, including the 1200/1400 bakkie and the NP300 Hardbody.

Chery’s acquisition of the Rosslyn factory would make it the third Chinese brand to manufacture vehicles in SA after BAIC opened a plant in Gqeberha in 2018 and Foton began building the Tunland G7 in 2025.

