SA-Dubai ties deepen as US twinkle cools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

Trade relations with the UAE are growing fast, offering welcome diversification as ties with the US worsen.

The first G20 summit on African soil delivered significant dividends for the continent last year, with the UAE pledging $1bn (R16.4bn) for “AI for development” to complement its growing investment footprint.

As relations with the US grow more strained and an impending EU carbon tax looms, trade partners in Asia are an increasingly attractive option.

China already accounts for 12% of trade, and the Middle East holds immense potential for growth.

SA is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, accounting for nearly 8% of the UAE’s non-oil trade.

Within the Gulf Co-operation Council, the UAE is one of SA’s key import partners, holding a 38% share of the region’s trade.

Dubai has been a growing tourist destination for many South Africans and also offers many job opportunities.

Trade between SA and the UAE grew 45% between 2020 and 2023, with renewable energy, agriculture and fintech driving mutually beneficial growth.

The UAE has recently increasingly positioned itself beyond just being a tourist destination — a trade shift SA is keen to learn from.

While growth started in the oil sector, the UAE has much to offer as SA makes efforts to beneficiate its minerals at the point of extraction.

As the US 30% tariffs begin to bite, an expanding UAE market is expected to support job creation and infrastructure development.

The UAE’s infrastructure, tax-free environment, strategic location and financial system continue to attract South African firms seeking regional expansion.

Key sectors driving bilateral interest include agriculture, fintech, AI, manufacturing, renewable energy, the digital economy, health care and education.

These are attracting investment and creating opportunities on both sides.

Recent years have seen several landmark agreements, including:

Amea Power’s 2023 power purchase deal for an 85MW solar photovoltaic plant;

the opening of the Dubai Chamber’s Johannesburg office; and

Infinity Power’s acquisition of Lekela Power, Africa’s largest renewable energy transaction to date.

These developments support SA’s ambition to diversify its energy mix and increase solar power to 15% of the grid.

Further milestones include: