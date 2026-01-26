Way clear for interest rate cuts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“We are expecting growth of around 1.4% for this year, still modest, but at the very least it’s double the growth of the previous year,” Lesetja Kganyago said. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Expectations are high for an interest rate cut decision on Thursday at the SA Reserve Bank’s first MPC meeting of 2026.

A combination of consumer price inflation settling within the South African Reserve Bank’s expectations and the rand rallying to a three-year high has raised expectations of multiple interest rate cuts this year.

Speaking to journalists in Davos on the sidelines of this week’s World Economic Forum, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said SA was in “a very good space” as a result of its revised inflation target of 3% and ongoing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.

“We are expecting growth of around 1.4% for this year, still modest, but at the very least it’s double the growth of the previous year,” he said.

“When you go through the kind of reforms that we have had to go through, you would expect growth to be pretty modest.”

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet this week to determine the first repo rate announcement for the year.

This comes after Stats SA announced that inflation for December ticked up to 3.6%, pinning the average CPI for 2025 at 3.2%, the lowest since 2004.

Ahead of the release of the Stats SA CPI print this past week, Kganyago correctly predicted that CPI for December would tick up to 3.6%. Inflation would average around 3.5% and converge to the new 3% target in 2027.

“We have a new anchor of 3%, with a tolerance band of 1% on either side,” Kganyago said.

“We have come from an economy where we had a very wide and high inflation target range, with high inflation outcomes.

“Since 2017, we have been on a trajectory that is lowering inflation expectations. And the most recent reading of inflation expectations shows they are actually converging towards our new inflation target.”

Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said the rand’s rally has reinforced the recent disinflation trend, giving the Bank more room to begin a cautious cutting cycle, with the key takeaway that borrowing conditions are likely to become more supportive.

Prof Raymond Parson of the North-West University Business School agreed, adding there will be “probably at least two” cuts of 25 basis points (bps) each during the course of the year.

Parsons said a December uptick in the CPI confirmed general expectations of a mild upward trend in the CPI before easing later towards the new 3% inflation target.

A better inflation outcome will be driven by the firmer rand, reform efficiency gains and modest domestic demand, he added.

Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA, said the main contributors to the December CPI print were housing and utilities.

It was obvious that the electricity price increase at 7.9% and water at 7% contributed most to the increase in inflation.

“We therefore expect inflation to come in around 3.7% in 2026.”

But this would not stop the Bank from reducing interest rates in 2026.

“We expect an additional 50 basis points of cuts through 2026,” said Blackmore. - Business Day