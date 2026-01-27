New transformation fund to double BEE incentive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Companies will be able to earn 30 BBBEE points by contributing 3% of net profit after tax to the revamped Transformation Fund.

A revamped Transformation Fund may be launched as early as next week, rewriting incentives that have shaped corporate behaviour for two decades.

A trade, industry & competition ministerial briefing pack shows companies will be able to earn 30 broad-based BEE (BBBEE) points by contributing 3% of net profit after tax to the fund — double the points currently available for the same outlay under traditional enterprise supplier development (ESD) routes.

The 30-point reward is large enough for many companies to move several levels on the broad-based BEE scorecard.

For companies in the midrange, a single contribution could lift them into level 3 or higher, improving access to government and corporate procurement without changes to ownership or management.

Early unsigned or conditional commitments listed in the briefing pack totalled R13.1bn, led by R10.8bn from Afreximbank and smaller entries of R500m each from the UIF, IDC and DBSA, while Vodacom-Masiv will pump in about R400m. These sums are not far from the fund’s annual mobilisation target of R20bn.

“The fund will be capitalised through the aggregation of resources anchored in BBBEE policy provisions, complemented by contributions from mechanisms such as Competition Commission public-interest commitments and other strategic funding partners,” the document reads.

Priority sectors

The fund will be in a special purpose vehicle incubated by the National Empowerment Fund, targeting a small set of priority sectors — renewable energy, manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics and digital infrastructure — chosen for their ability to deliver jobs and industrial impact.

The fund will offer grants, loans, equity and business development support.

It will be governed by a minister-appointed board, supported by a public-private investment committee.

The move could simplify compliance and channel more money to black‑owned businesses, offering a shortcut to procurement competitiveness without forcing companies to restructure ownership or overhaul management.

However, it also concentrates decision‑making in a minister‑appointed board, potentially raising concern that the commercial rigour needed to turn pooled capital into jobs and business will be undermined by directors beholden to ministerial preferences.

Corporates prefer the option that offers the clearest, cheapest path to procurement advantage and the least compliance friction, one small business owner said.

Even market leaders with deep pockets find the admin demands of BBBEE compliance onerous.

For black entrepreneurs, the fund promises scalable, patient capital aimed at townships and regional value chains that conventional enterprise development programmes have failed to reach.

Affordable capital shortfall

A 2024 study by the Gordon Institute of Business Science shows that while ESD spend has grown rapidly, actual outcomes for SMEs have fallen short of expectations.

They identified a chronic shortfall of affordable capital as the primary culprit.

The Transformation Fund was introduced as a policy initiative at the beginning of 2025, with a target to mobilise R100bn .

However, the proposal was met with pushback, with Business Unity SA asking for clarity on design, governance and implications.

The DA derided it as a “looting scheme”, saying it repackages old programmes that have failed to make a dent in poverty and unemployment.