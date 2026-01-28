Credit sales lift Lewis results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis Group grew revenue by 11% in the nine months ended December. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Furniture retailer Lewis Group has reported higher revenue for the nine months to end-December, driven by strong growth in credit sales despite constrained discretionary consumer spending.

Total revenue increased by 11.1%. Other revenue, consisting of interest income, ancillary services income and insurance revenue, benefited from the strong credit sales in recent years, increasing by 16.2% for the nine months and by 15.2% for the third quarter, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Group merchandise sales grew by 7.1% in the nine months, with credit sales increasing by 9.1%, accounting for 69.4% of total sales. Cash sales increased by 2.8%.

Merchandise sales for the third quarter rose by 7.8%, supported by strong Black Friday sales across all brands, following growth of 8.9% and 4.6% for the first and second quarters, respectively, it said.

Comparable store sales grew by 4.3% during the nine-month period and by 4.9% in the third quarter.

The collection rate was 78.3% for the nine months, consistent with the rate reported for the half year to September, it said.

Debtor costs grew by 14.8% for the nine-month period and by 16.9% for the third quarter, driven by the growth in the debtors book and the macroeconomic pressure on consumers.

The group is due to release its annual results on May 28.

- Business Day