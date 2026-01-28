Wealthsmith | Scott Roebert |Staying ahead with planning your estate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As our lives change it important to keep changing with it — and this included ensuring that beneficiary nominations on your policies and estate planning bequests are aligned.

I have seen instances where assets have been disbursed after death in a way that negatively impacted the remaining families ability to carry on leading to unkind family disputed and prolonged grief.

In this article I want to elevate the importance of keeping your affairs in order and also to understand some of the changes being applied in RSA estate Law.

South African changes

In recent years, there have been several changes in estate fees and administration in SA. The Master of the High Court continues to enforce fees up to 3.5%, which can significantly reduce the what beneficiaries receive.

This makes indemnity structures and trusts increasingly relevant to protect clients estates.

Digital assets and investments

Increasingly, we are seeing clients holding cryptocurrencies, online businesses or digital investment accounts.

Without proper planning, these assets can cause delays in administration and valuation disputes in south African estates.

Intergenerational wealth transfers

Many estates are now multi-generational, often including properties and trusts. Proper structuring ensures liquidity, protection and continuity – critical for clients families.

It is common for people to think that their investments that have beneficiaries nominated will be paid out according to the nomination.

However, in fact it is only retirement funds such as pension/provident funds, living annuities, preservation funds and retirement annuities that fall outside of the estate and those beneficiary nominations will be applied.

It is important to ensure that savings and endowment funds are correctly addressed in the estate planning process as they fall part of the estate and will be disbursed according to your will and testament.

Hope you have found this article helpful. Please feel free to reach out with further questions.

Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook

