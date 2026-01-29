Libstar, a shadow of its former self, outlines turnaround plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Major SA food producer and marketer Libstar has shed 62% of its value since listing in 2018, wiping out billions in shareholder value and leaving a market capitalisation of about R2.8bn.

While the share price has bounced in recent months, the long-term drops remain severe, with investors still unconvinced.

Libstar owns Lancewood and Denny mushrooms, and makes and supplies products for McDonald’s SA, Mrs Ball’s Chutney for Tiger Brands and all Nando’s sauces, as well as Pringles, All Gold, and Kellogg’s products on contract. It also imports brands like Kikkoman and Tabasco.

The decline is due to tough conditions in the food sector as well as internal strains, said MP9 Asset Management CIO Aheesh Singh, adding Libstar’s problems run deeper than just a struggling economy.

“In a competitive sector like food production, value erosion usually comes from a combination of pressures rather than one mistake,” he said.

“Input cost inflation, weak pricing power, operational inefficiencies, and capital structure all interact.

“When a business operates on thin margins, small execution errors are amplified.

“Libstar’s decline has been far more company-specific than industry-driven. The sector has been under pressure, but it has not destroyed this level of value across the board.”

Libstar listed with high debt and low margins, leaving little room for error, Singh said.

Rising input costs, pressure from retailers and operational missteps quickly fed through to earnings and cash flow.

The benefits of scale, often promised by diversified food groups, have not shown clearly in the numbers, he said.

That has left investors questioning whether Libstar’s size was a pro or con.

Though shares are up almost 14% over the past year, they are down 26.8% over five years. For long-term shareholders, the recovery has nowhere near made up for earlier losses.

The group has argued the business is now on a better footing.

In its 2024 annual report, it said its strategy to 2027 was focused on simplifying the portfolio, growing priority categories, and sustaining profit, cash flow and returns.

A strategic review completed in 2023 identified five key initiatives aimed at improving cost competitiveness, earnings quality and return on invested capital (ROIC).

These included cutting operating complexity, consolidating support functions, exiting noncore businesses and focusing on value-added food categories.

The group has already taken notable steps, it said.

It sold the Chet Chemicals business, closed its beverages unit and has continued to simplify its operating model by merging business units into two main categories: ambient products (those that are stable at room temperature) and perishable products.

The effect of these changes, however, is uneven.

Libstar’s ambient foods division posted steady gains in 2024, boosted by better execution, a more streamlined operating structure and firmer demand from export and food-service customers.

However, the progress was overshadowed by another weak showing from the perishable division, especially dairy.

Industry oversupply, heavy discounting and the ripple effects of livestock disease added pressure, leaving the group carrying excess costs it could not fully recover.

While Libstar has tightened its cash discipline, strengthened its balance sheet and curbed spending to focus on efficiency rather than expansion, overall returns remain squeezed.

Persistent underperformance of its fresh foods portfolio drags on the group’s long‑term ambitions.

Singh says fixing the structure is only the first step.

“For confidence to return, the balance sheet must be stabilised and debt reduced.

“The portfolio must be simplified around fewer, stronger brands with pricing power. Most importantly, the business must prove it can generate steady cash flow,” he said.

Libstar’s leadership believes it is moving in the right direction. CEO Charl de Villiers told shareholders the group had made “strong progress” in executing its Simplify, Grow and Sustain strategy, even amid the challenges in perishables. — Business Day