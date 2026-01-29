Omoda and Jaecoo sales jump about 150%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Omoda C5 sales increased 157.7% in the year under review.

Omoda and Jaecoo saw sales in SA surge nearly 150% in 2025 as Chinese car brands continue making a forward march in the domestic market.

The brands on Tuesday said sales increased 147% year on year, rising from 5,097 units in 2024 to 12,597 units.

The surge was led by the Omoda C5, with the Jaecoo J5 playing a supporting act.

“This growth reflects rising brand awareness, strong consumer confidence, and sustained demand across both the Omoda and Jaecoo ranges,” said Hans Greyling, GM for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“The addition of new models such as the J5 and C7 has further strengthened our offering, while the introduction of hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants has significantly broadened our appeal.”

The sale of more than 12,500 cars presents an outperformance, as the brands initially expected to sell about 11,000 vehicles in South Africa.

“This performance reflects the strength of our product strategy and our commitment to offering vehicles that resonate with a wide variety of customers.

“From stylish urban SUVs like the C5 and J5 to advanced plug-in hybrid options like the C9 SHS, our lineup is designed to meet the needs of today’s drivers.”

The surge in Chinese and Indian brands helped CMH’s motor retail and distribution unit report a more than twofold increase in pretax profit in the six months to end-August.

The JSE-listed group, which has more than 100 dealerships across SA, said the shift from luxury vehicles to more affordable ones is gaining momentum.

The Asian giants have placed enormous pressure on the group’s traditional favourites, Nissan, Ford and Volvo.

Motus, SA’s largest car dealership, has completed the purchase of Penta Group, increasing its exposure to the popular Chinese brands and shoring up a segment where the group had lagged. - Business Day