New app for comparing grocery prices

A new app for mobile phones designed to help shoppers save on groceries is set to launch in SA, offering price comparisons across four of the country’s biggest food retailers.

Developed by Johannesburg-based software developer Ethan Stander, the app — called Grocify — allows users to view and compare current grocery prices from Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, and Woolworths in one place.

According to the Supermarket & Retailer website, Grocify is a price-tracking tool that pulls near real-time product pricing from the four major supermarket chains.

The app is already accessible on the Google Play Store through an invitation-only preview.

Stander explained that Grocify uses a user’s location to identify the four nearest stores from each retailer, presenting prices side by side for easy comparison.

The free app also highlights promotions, enables product searches, and helps shoppers quickly identify the cheapest option for specific items.

The full public release of Grocify is expected before the end of February.

Meanwhile, on-demand grocery delivery continues to gain traction in South Africa.

Among the country’s major retailers, Checkers’ Sixty60 service has been ranked as the most popular grocery delivery app, according to World Wide Worx’s Online Retail report.

Sixty60 outperformed competitors such as Pick n Pay asap! and Woolworths’ Dash, which ranked third and fourth.

The top overall position was claimed by e-commerce platform Takealot.

Checkers’ Sixty60 service has already surpassed five million downloads.

