Unions slam rate hold amid food and power squeeze

Unions across the board have reacted angrily to the SA Reserve Bank’s decision on Thursday to keep the repo rate on hold, as households stagger under stubborn food inflation and looming electricity price hikes.

Two monetary policy committee members favoured a 25 basis point cut on Thursday and four, a hold at 6.75%.

Matthew Parks, parliamentary liaison officer for Cosatu, said at the weekend that the ANC-aligned labour federation was deeply disappointed that the Bank had failed to provide breathing space to millions of workers struggling with the rising cost of living.

“The SARB needs to seize the opportunity of an inflation rate that has been consistently falling and, at 3.5%, is well within the inflation target range, and utilise its March MPC meeting to slash the repo rate by at least 50 basis points,” he said.

“Workers are supporting relatives who cannot find jobs in an economy stumbling along at an average 1% annual growth and with a 42.4% unemployment rate, with deeply alarming numbers of jobs being shed by various companies.”

Defending the decision last week, Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was beginning to trend within the committee’s broad expectations and growth data looked positive.

“Inflation last year was 3.2%, close to our 3% objective,” he said. “The December print came in at 3.6%. However, we expect this was the peak, and inflation will slow from here.”

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said the decision not to cut the repo rate was a slap in the face to many workers, households and South Africans at large.

“Hard-working South Africans are already struggling to survive in the current economic climate,” the union said. “The cost of living remains high, and many households continue to experience severe financial strain.”

Fedusa said that while it recognised that an unchanged repo rate provides stability for the financial system, it offers no relief to workers and households struggling to make ends meet.

Tertia Jacobs, treasury economist at Investec, said the decision to hold was broadly expected, and there were compelling arguments to support both a hold and a cut.

“It could have been a 50-50 call. However, the MPC tends to proceed cautiously and pause after a rate cut, as was the case in September, to assess developments.”

She said a total of 50bps of rate cuts is expected in 2026, with another cut in 2027 if inflation converges to the 3% target.

Mametlwe Sebei, president of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa), called Thursday’s decision and the Bank’s new 3% inflation target an act of economic sabotage, designed to strangle the economy and justify perpetual high interest rates.

“The conditions for a significant rate cut have never been more favourable, with inflation in December at 3.6% and 3.2% for the whole of 2025,” Sebei said.

“These inflation rates are not only within the old target band of 3-6%, but also well below its halfway point of 4.5%.” - Business Day