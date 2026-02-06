Digital compliance training set to dominate as costs, productivity pressures reshape skills development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Digital compliance training is expected to dominate corporate learning delivery over the next decade, as South African organisations seek cost-effective, scalable and measurable ways to build skills and meet regulatory requirements.

This means the debate is no longer about whether online learning works, but how effectively it is designed and implemented.

A 2025 report by global research and business consultancy Allied Market Research shows that the global corporate training market is forecast to more than double in size over the next decade, reaching R13.2 trillion by 2035.

Figures from another international market intelligence company, Ken Research, suggest South Africa’s corporate education and skills development market is alone valued at around R16.3 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis of the corporate e-learning and broader EdTech sectors.

According to Muhammad Ali, managing director of South Africa ISO specialist World Wide Industrial & Systems Engineers (WWISE), there is no industry that can claim it does not need online training. However, the challenge is not suitability, but adaptability.

There is growing need for South African companies to comply with international standards, particularly as the country seeks new markets in response to US president Donald Trump’s tariffs.

This requires greater levels of corporate compliance and staff need to understand regulations to meet them. This is why so many businesses are investing heavily in compliance training.

To this end, Ali says a blended approach combining digital platforms with practical application is proving to be the most effective model. While some high-risk or technical environments have traditionally relied on face-to-face instruction, advances in virtual reality, augmented reality and simulation technologies are rapidly closing the gap between theory and practice.

“Digital twins, simulations and immersive environments can now replicate real-world conditions with a level of consistency that is often better than traditional classroom settings,” he explains.

This blended approach is also gaining traction in schools and tertiary institutions, where early exposure to both classroom and e-learning models is helping learners adapt to the evolving workplace. “Introducing digital learning early, through gamification and interactive platforms, makes change easier to accept later in professional environments,” Ali says.

Despite growing adoption, the most common nonconformities seen in corporate eLearning programmes stem from poor engagement and outdated content. Long presentations with voiceovers simply don’t work. Learners need interaction – quizzes, scenarios, games and real-world examples – to retain information and understand context.

Ali adds that while AI-enabled proctoring has significantly improved assessment security, course credibility and accreditation remain areas of concern.

“Regulatory bodies and higher education systems still need clearer criteria and guidelines for accrediting eLearning programmes that are recognised both locally and internationally.”

From a quality management perspective, Ali says organisations must move beyond attendance-based metrics and focus on measurable outcomes.

Key indicators should include productivity improvements, task efficiency, time management and the broader social or operational benefits to the organisation.

Under a standard like ISO 9001, training effectiveness is not linked to delivery method, but to demonstrated competency. Clause 7.2 of the standard is clear – the organisation must determine whether training was effective after it has taken place.

There is no preferred mode so long as competence can be proven.

ISO auditors, he adds, typically look for evidence such as internal audit results, practical application of knowledge, and confirmation that employees can correctly complete required processes, forms and templates.

To ensure long-term competency and skill retention, Ali recommends building centralised knowledge databases that allow ongoing access to training material, peer engagement and facilitator interaction.

“By using data analytics and machine learning, organisations can continuously refine content and address nonconformities before they recur,” he says.

This aligns closely with ISO’s Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) approach, where corrective actions are integrated into digital induction and training programmes.

Ali believes rising travel costs, productivity pressures and flexible work models will continue to accelerate the shift towards digital learning.

“Sending teams away for five- to ten days of training is expensive in every respect.

“Learning at your own pace, supported by advanced learning management systems, will increasingly become the preferred option for South African businesses.”