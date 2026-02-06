Drawn to financial savvy from the start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nikki Reddy’s career as financial adviser is now on solid ground, despite a full share of challenges since joining the world of work as a copy typist, aged 18.

From her first job, still a teen at Alexander Forbes in then Port Elizabeth, Reddy was drawn like a magnet to gathering financial savvy, and over the years a highly successful business and franchise has grown up around her, crafted by her choices and based on her vision.

“I started as a typist but as my mother said, I couldn’t stay behind a typewriter while my inquisitive nature compelled me to work out how the systems operated.

“I was lucky that I had access to the company’s ‘bible’, which broke down all the operations, and I studied them.

“It made my job far more interesting, but it didn’t give any advice on relationships,” she said with a smile.

“When I fell for a man who worked for Mercedes-Benz SA in East London, I packed my bags and followed him.”

She settled happily in East London, starting off in First National Bank’s insurance division and working her way up to advisor intermediary, which is the link between sales and selling insurance.

“I had never sold anything before, which was a good thing because we never charge for advice.”

But then her husband needed to return to Nelson Mandela Bay, and when the couple relocated to Gqeberha, she was out of a job once more.

Much worse was to follow, and the next chapter in her life was dark. Not only did her husband develop cancer but her father did too. Caring for them both was a full-time job, though with no money coming in.

“But then I remembered I had become quite skilled at putting together investment plans during my time at FNB.

“I applied for a position at Indwe Risk Services and convinced them I could start a service company in Gqeberha under their banner. This was back in 2002.

“I put a team of professional insurance advisers together and Indwe allowed me to start a small company that simply gave investment advice.

“It grew to be a large broking firm in the Eastern Cape.

“However, it was owned by Indwe — and I was itching to start my own company, offering investment advice.

“Sadly, every road you take means there are others you don’t take. To do this I had to resign from Indwe.”

She’d heard good reports about Fairbairn Consult, a company in the Old Mutual stable that offers advice across the financial spectrum, from investments, insurance and medical schemes through to pension funds.

“The business’s success was based on both wealth creation and wealth protection.

“I met with their management team and really liked their operating style, which was very similar to what I had spent years building.

“They liked my ideas and wanted me to recruit four employees. Soon this grew to eight, all financial advisers.

“It would be a franchise operation, wholly owned by me.

“Success would be based on the number of people we serviced, who then went on to meet with Fairbairn’s advisors and followed that by investing in Fairbairn’s schemes.”

What really interested her was that there was no charge for advice.

“It was my own franchise business, which I registered as VCR Management Services, trading as VCR Insure.

“I have free rein on how I run it. It is almost as if the franchise was meant to happen.”

She spends about half her time in East London and half in Gqeberha, with strong roots and friendships in both places.

She said if she could pass on one idea of worth to the youngsters coming up behind her, it would be: believe in yourself, and never doubt your ability to win through in the end.

Daily Dispatch