How SMEs can adapt to the new minimum wage

The increase in the national minimum wage to R30.23 an hour from March will have mixed effects on small businesses.

For workers, higher pay offers some relief in a high cost environment.

For many small enterprises, however, the change adds pressure to already tight margins. Both realities exist at the same time, and pretending otherwise helps no one.

Small businesses operate differently from large firms. They do not have deep reserves, flexible pricing power, or access to cheap finance.

Many are already dealing with rising input costs, unreliable services, and slow payments from clients or municipalities.

For these businesses, a higher wage bill is not absorbed easily. It forces owners to make hard decisions quickly.

The most common response is often the most damaging. Cutting staff. Reducing hours informally. Avoiding compliance.

These responses weaken businesses and workers at the same time. They reduce trust, lower productivity, and push more people into insecurity. The challenge is to find alternatives that protect jobs while keeping businesses alive.

One option small businesses should explore more seriously is restructuring working time rather than cutting headcount. Productivity is not only about hours worked.

It is about focus, energy, and output. Many small businesses run long shifts with diminishing returns. Workers are present but tired. Mistakes increase. Output slows.

Shorter shifts can change this dynamic. A four hour shift, if well structured, can be highly productive.

Employees arrive with energy. Tasks are clear. Time is used more efficiently. Instead of paying for long, low output days, businesses pay for concentrated effort.

This model requires better planning, but it can reduce wasted time and improve results.

A shorter shift system also opens space for part time but committed workers. An employee who works four hours a day may choose to freelance, study, or work elsewhere for the rest of the time.

This does not automatically reduce loyalty. In many cases, it increases it. Workers value flexibility. When they feel respected, they often give more effort during the hours they are paid for.

This approach suits many service based businesses. Salons, car washes, small retailers, food outlets, and cleaning services all experience peak and quiet periods. Staffing should reflect demand, not habit.

Aligning shifts with peak hours allows businesses to meet customer needs without carrying unnecessary labour costs throughout the day.

Another option is task based work rather than time based work. Instead of paying for presence, businesses pay for completion. Clear targets for cleaning, production, deliveries, or customer service allow workers to focus on outcomes.

When tasks are completed efficiently, both employer and employee benefit. This model requires trust and clarity, but it can significantly improve productivity.

Technology can also help small businesses adjust. Simple booking systems, digital payments, and basic inventory tracking reduce wasted labour time.

When schedules, stock, and demand are visible, staffing decisions improve. Technology does not replace workers. It helps businesses use labour more intelligently.

Training is another overlooked tool. A more skilled worker produces more value per hour. Investing in basic skills, even informally, can justify higher wages.

A worker who understands customers, equipment, or processes well saves time and reduces errors. This makes higher wages more sustainable.

Small businesses should also think about collaboration. Shared staff across nearby businesses, especially for support roles, can reduce costs.

One bookkeeper, cleaner, or delivery worker can serve multiple enterprises on staggered schedules. This spreads wage costs while maintaining employment.

The minimum wage increase should not be seen only as a threat. It is a signal that the labour market is shifting. Businesses that adapt intelligently will survive. Those that rely on long hours, low pay, and informal arrangements will struggle more as costs rise.

The goal is balance. Workers need fair pay. Businesses need flexibility. Shorter shifts, task based work, better planning, and collaboration offer ways to protect both.

Local economic development depends on businesses that last, not businesses that burn out owners and workers alike.

If we want minimum wage increases to support local economies rather than weaken them, we must focus less on compliance alone and more on smart ways of organising work.

Bohlale is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane