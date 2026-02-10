Mining and factory data wraps 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Attention turns to the last mining and manufacturing data for 2025.

The economic calendar picks up this week with mining and manufacturing data for the end of 2025, with mines likely to show modest recovery and factory output likely to shrink 1.5%.

On Thursday, Stats SA will release the sectors’ production statistics for December, providing an indication of their overall performances last year.

The metrics could offer insight into the health of two sectors weighed by cost pressures in recent years.

Many mining companies called for reforms in electricity pricing last year as soaring power costs saw dozens of smelters idled and ArcelorMittal SA’s long steel operations mothballed, resulting in 3,500 retrenchments.

SA’s embattled ferrochrome industry endured one of its most challenging years in recent memory, with production dropping 70% in a year.

In manufacturing, logistics constraints continued to drag on factory activity.

Investec economist Lara Hodes predicted mining output will have lifted by a modest 0.9% y/y, a modest recovery from the previous month’s slump.

In November, the figure slid for the first time in nine months as logistical constraints hit coal and iron ore companies.

“Weather, ageing mines and elevated operational costs were also key challenges,” said Hodes.

In manufacturing, December production is likely to have declined by 1.5% from December 2024 after a 1% contraction in November.

“Manufacturing stuttered through the first two months of the quarter, and the sharp dip in the Absa PMI in December does not bode well,” said Lisette IJssel de Schepper, BER chief economist.

In the longer term, however, the index measuring expectations of business conditions in six months’ time rose to its highest level since September 2024, signalling an increasingly optimistic outlook, said Hodes.

With mining accounting for more than 6% of SA’s GDP and manufacturing 13%, the statistics are key for Q4 GDP dynamics.

In Q3, the economy grew for the fourth consecutive quarter, its longest period of sustained growth since the post-Covid recovery began in 2021.

The performance was broad-based, with nearly all sectors (except electricity) recording modest gains.

The releases coincide with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Thursday, which should provide clues on the government’s key objectives for 2026, as well as detailing progress made on its economic reform agenda so far.

“With the country heading into an election year, the address is expected to strike a balancing act between reform signalling and political caution, though expectations for major policy surprises remain low,” said De Schepper. - Business Day