It’s a deferment, not a BEE U-turn, says Mantashe

Mining minister Gwede Mantashe speaks at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference, in Cape Town, February 9 2026.

Mining minister Gwede Mantashe said his recent reversal on empowerment requirements for prospectors should not signal a retreat from BEE.

“Many say BEE is driving investors out. It is not. It is an opportunity given to people who were excluded by apartheid. Do your exploration. At the point of production, we can talk about having a black partner,” said Mantashe at the opening of the 2026 Mining Indaba.

In June, Mantashe backtracked on a proposal to place BEE requirements on prospecting rights after industry players and legal experts warned the move might hurt investment.

The proposal was part of his draft Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Amendment (MPRDA) Bill of 2025, an overhaul of the flagship mining regulation of 2002.

A correction notice published a month after the draft bill’s release for public comment showed the minister removing the requirements.

Legal experts had warned it would dampen deal-making and scare away foreign investment in exploration by making the process for obtaining a prospecting right even more onerous.

In his opening address on Monday, Mantashe assured the crowd that the move was not a “retreat from transformation”.

Neither was he advocating the view that “black participation is a barrier to economic growth”.

“It is rather a pragmatic recognition that prospecting is a high-risk phase where no economic value has yet been proven,” he said.

“The change is designed to stimulate exploration, increase SA’s global share of exploration investment, and ultimately expand the pipeline of future mines.”

Debates around SA’s empowerment laws have been reignited by US President Donald Trump’s false claims of a “white genocide”, putting a global spotlight on transformation agendas. - Business Day