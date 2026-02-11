Vandalism the villain in Transnet’s comeback story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minerals Council South Africa presents its State of the Mining Nation at the 2026 Mining Indaba. Picture: Business Day

SA’s crisis-ridden rail service has “bottomed out” and is now trending upwards thanks to ongoing efforts at reform.

Minerals Council SA believes Transnet’s open-access agenda will soon reverse five years of precipitous decline in the nation’s rail performance and mineral exports.

However, briefing the media at the Mining Indaba on Monday, council CEO Mzila Mthenjane warned persistent vandalism means the cost of repairing the vast railway network is a deep concern, even threatening to slow down the entrance of private capital.

In the five years to 2022, rail tonnages plunged from 226-million tonnes to a low of 149-million, a trend “quite rightly categorised as a crisis”, said Mthenjane.

By 2024, deliveries had climbed to 160-million tonnes and in the year to end-March 2026, they are likely to reach 168-million.

In the coal sector, deliveries to Richards Bay tumbled from 77-million in 2017 to 48.7-million tonnes in 2022.

Coal exports recovered to 57.7-million in 2025, thanks to joint initiatives between Transnet and the privately owned terminal.

“There certainly is a turnaround. They’re really moving in the right direction, even though they weren’t able to meet their targets this year,” said Mthenjane.

Still, it is a long way from achieving the 226-million tonnes it railed in 2017.

“We cannot afford any deviation from the timelines to enact the unbundling of Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim) and Transnet National Ports Authority from the Transnet Group, which is set for approval in September 2026,” he said.

In late 2024, Transnet split into an operations division and a management division, with the latter charged with managing applications for private “train operating companies” to buy slots on its 21,232km network.

So far, 11 train-operating companies have provisional slots, including MSC, the world’s biggest container shipping operator, and a cohort of lesser-known private firms.

The utility says it needs R14bn a year in the next five years to get its ailing network up to standard for private operators.

However, analysts at Investec have estimated the overall cost at more than three times that — roughly R200bn.

“One thing that has been a consistent issue has been vandalism on the rail,” said Mthenjane.

“It’s the one thing that continues to hamper full performance.”

Mthenjane said Transnet’s response, a beefed-up new security regime, includes drones and other high-tech monitoring solutions.

— Business Day