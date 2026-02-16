SAB red-flags R25bn illicit alcohol trade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Repeated above-inflation excise tax increases create fertile ground for illegal alcohol traders, costing the fiscus billions and threatening the formal industry, says South African Breweries.

CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac said on Thursday that SAB, owned by JSE-listed global giant AB InBev, accepts that alcohol taxes are intended to address harm but current excise increases are having unintended consequences.

“We appreciate that alcohol does cause harm and that excise taxes are in place as a result of that. We’re a responsible taxpayer, and we expect to pay excise tax,” Rivett-Carnac said.

SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac. Picture: SUPPLIED

“But the excise tax burden is already significant and should increase in line with inflation. Historically, increases have been about two percentage points above inflation every year. That has a compound effect.”

SAB says the widening price gap between legal and illegal alcohol creates a strong incentive for consumers to shift to illicit products, which can sell at roughly half the price of formal products because illegal operators don’t pay excise duty or VAT.

Industry research backs up the scale of the problem. Market research firm Euromonitor estimates that the illicit alcohol market surged 55% in volume between 2017 and 2024, reaching a value of R25.1bn.

Its study estimates the government lost R16.5bn in tax revenue last year alone. According to SAB, illicit alcohol robbed it of just more than R25bn in revenue.

One in five

Almost one in five alcoholic drinks sold in SA is from illegal sources, according to Euromonitor.

Drinks Federation of South Africa (DF-SA) head of research Shamal Ramesar said dangerous substances, including methanol, in illicit alcohol products put communities at risk and the economy was the “biggest loser”.

The price gap between illicit and legal alcohol ranges from 37%-70%, making illegal products particularly attractive in low-income communities.

According to a Euromonitor survey, 67% of consumers said they would knowingly buy illicit alcohol because it is cheaper, despite the dangers.

The alcohol industry pointed to the cigarette sector as a cautionary tale. The illicit cigarette market is estimated to account for 60%-75% of total sales in SA.

British American Tobacco SA recently announced it will shut down its Heidelberg manufacturing plant by the end of the year after years of declining volumes linked to illicit trade, a move that threatens hundreds of direct jobs and thousands more along the supply chain.

Rivett-Carnac said the alcohol industry does not want to see a similar outcome.

Business Times