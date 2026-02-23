Private note sparks court battle over dismissal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this weekly column, labour lawyer Jonathan Goldberg, chair of Global Business Solutions, looks at various aspects of labour law

The Labour Court (LC) in Johannesburg recently heard the matter of National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications v Cornelius and Others (JR2789/18) [2025] ZALCJHB 191 (10 April 2025)

The employee, employed as Financial Manager at the NRCS, faced a disciplinary hearing in April 2018 after adverse audit findings by the Auditor General, South Africa.

During the proceedings, she wrote a private note to her legal representative referring to her Chief Financial Officer as a “bitch”.

The note, never intended for her employer, was nonetheless seen by her. Relying on this, the NRCS charged the employee with insolence and dismissed her on 31 July 2018.

The employee referred the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

At arbitration, both parties agreed not to lead oral evidence but to rely on a common bundle of documents and written arguments. The Arbitrator expressed concern over this approach but proceeded.

The Arbitrator ruled that the note was a privileged communication between the employee and her attorney.

Since the privilege had not been waived, the note was inadmissible.

Consequently, the Arbitrator found the dismissal substantively unfair and ordered the the employer to pay the employee compensation of R572,064.

The employer sought to review the award. The LC highlighted that arbitrations should not proceed without evidence unless a proper stated case is submitted.

By relying solely on documents, the Arbitrator lacked sufficient material to reach a reasonable decision.

The Court also referred to previous cases, including SA Social Security Agency v NEHAWU 2015] 36 ILJ 2345 (LC); [2023] ZALCJHB 286 and Hillside Aluminium v Mathuse 2016) 37 ILJ 2082 (LC); [2016] 10 BLLR 1041 (LC), which caution against resolving disputes without evidence being properly tested.

The LC found that the Arbitrator failed to ensure a fair trial of the issues, particularly regarding how the note came to be admitted and whether privilege had been waived.

The Court set aside the arbitration award and remitted the dispute back to the CCMA to be heard afresh before a different Commissioner. No order as to costs was made.

This ruling underscores the importance of proper procedure in arbitration, especially where dismissal is at stake.

It reinforces that parties should not bypass oral evidence unless a clear and agreed stated case exists, as doing so risks the award being overturned on review.