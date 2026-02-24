Hikers walk up a storm for NU2 children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sanco Youth Desk BCMM and Kasi Konversations teams handing over school shoes at Funulwazi Junior Primary School at NU2 Mdantsane. Picture: GIVEN PHOTOGRAPHY

A youth and SME-led fundraising initiative in Mdantsane donated R5,400 at the weekend, enabling 25 learners from Funulwazi Primary School to receive new school shoes.

The fundraising hike, held at Bridle Drift Dam a few weeks ago, was organised by the Sanco BCM Youth Desk in partnership with Kasi Konversations, a network of young entrepreneurs and small business owners in Mdantsane.

The campaign, themed “A Step in My Shoes,” aimed at supporting learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Community members participated in the hike to raise funds for one of the most essential school needs: proper footwear for learners facing financial barriers.

For many families, back-to-school expenses place significant strain on household budgets at the start of the academic year.

Access to proper school shoes not only improves physical comfort but also strengthens learners’ confidence and readiness to participate fully in school activities.

The hike was supported by Uncuthu Tours, which provided the hiking trail, a guide, and hiking sticks to ensure a safe and structured experience.

At the donation ceremony of the shoes on Friday, Funulwazi Primary principal Nozie Mcilongo praised the initiative, saying it had uplifted and blessed the whole school community.

“It was a truly wonderful experience for us. We hope that other community structures representing our people take inspiration for similar initiatives for the benefit of the African child.

“On behalf of the Funulwazi community, we feel deeply blessed by this gesture. We hope ward 42 will continue to serve and uplift disadvantaged communities. We sincerely appreciate the support.”

Organisers commended the unity shown by young people across Buffalo City Metro and confirmed that more community upliftment programmes are planned for the year.

“The walk was so much fun, even though the weather started out not that great,” said techpreneur Chuma Memela, who heads AI consultancy Genie-yus AI.

“The scenery was beautiful. I’ll definitely be doing more of these.

“The initiative boosted everybody’s mood, and it showed how collective effort, no matter how modest each contribution, creates a lasting impact on the lives of both givers and receivers and strengthen the broader community.”