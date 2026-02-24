SA’s renewable surge must not leave SMEs behind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For years, renewable energy in SA felt like a promise trapped inside policy documents and conference speeches. Now it feels different.

Projects are being built. Corporates are signing long term power purchase agreements. Private capital is flowing into solar, wind and battery storage. The restructuring of Eskom is already reshaping the electricity market.

But here is the usual uncomfortable question: who benefits from the value chain?

SA’s renewable surge could become a powerful growth lever.

Or just another concentrated industry dominated by large developers, banks and international suppliers.

If we are not deliberate, the energy transition will reduce load-shedding but reproduce inequality.

The shift under way is deep and structural. Large energy users are moving away from sole reliance on the grid.

Independent power producers are building utility scale solar and wind plants.

Wheeling arrangements are expanding, allowing electricity generated in one location to be sold to customers elsewhere through transmission networks.

Policy direction from the mineral resources & energy department has increasingly opened space for private generation.

At face value, this is good news — more generation capacity means improved stability, and diversified supply reduces risk.

Renewable costs have fallen dramatically over the past decade, making clean power competitive with traditional fossil fuel generation.

For an economy that has been constrained by energy shortages, this matters. Yet energy transitions are not only technical: they are also economic redesigns.

When coal dominated, entire towns grew up around mines and power stations. When oil reshaped global geopolitics, it concentrated wealth in specific regions and corporations.

The renewable era will also create winners and losers. The question is whether small businesses are positioned as participants or merely customers.

Renewables are not just about megawatt plants in remote areas.

They are ecosystems of services, skills and supply chains. Small and medium enterprises can participate in at least five meaningful ways.

>bodybullet<Installation and maintenance

Rooftop solar for households, small factories, retail centres, schools and clinics represents a vast and growing market.

Every installation requires site assessment, electrical work, mounting structures, compliance certification and ongoing servicing.

Systems need cleaning, monitoring and occasional component replacement.

This creates recurring income opportunities for trained local technicians.

>bodybullet<Component supply and logistics

Panels and inverters may be imported, but mounting brackets, cabling, protective equipment, transport and warehousing services can be localised.

Small firms can position themselves in these segments with relatively modest capital requirements compared to utility scale generation.

>bodybullet<Energy efficiency consulting

Many small enterprises do not need to generate power — they need to reduce consumption and manage demand.

Smart metering, load optimisation, insulation improvements and equipment upgrades can significantly lower operating costs.

Advisory services in this space are underdeveloped and could expand rapidly.

>bodybullet<Energy aggregation and brokering.

As wheeling arrangements mature, there will be room for intermediaries who pool demand from clusters of small businesses and negotiate renewable supply contracts collectively.

This requires financial literacy and co-ordination more than heavy infrastructure investment.

>bodybullet<Community energy co-operatives

Township and rural communities could pool resources to develop small embedded generation projects.

Instead of being passive consumers, communities could hold ownership stakes in local generation assets, earning returns while stabilising supply.

However, participation will not happen automatically. Access to finance remains a barrier.

Renewable installations require upfront capital even if lifecycle costs are lower.

If commercial banks maintain conservative lending practices, smaller firms may struggle to enter the value chain.

Development finance institutions and blended finance mechanisms must therefore align energy transition funding with enterprise development.

Localisation is equally critical. If SA simply imports technology, signs foreign financed contracts and outsources expertise, it reduces emissions but exports opportunity.

Procurement frameworks should incentivise local supplier development and skills transfer.

Training programmes must equip electricians, technicians and young entrepreneurs with practical competencies in solar and battery systems.

There is also a psychological shift required. For years, small business owners viewed electricity purely as an expense line item.

In the renewable era, energy can become a strategic asset. Businesses that reduce volatility in energy costs improve resilience.

Those that participate in the value chain create new revenue streams.

The renewable surge is real. Investment announcements and construction projects confirm that the market is moving. But megawatts alone do not equal inclusive growth.

Ownership structures, procurement rules and access to skills will determine whether this transition deepens inequality or expands opportunity. SA stands at a crossroads.

Energy reform can be a narrow technical fix to stabilise supply. Or it can be leveraged as a catalyst for small business development, job creation and community ownership.

The technology is already here. The capital is arriving. The policy window is open.

The decisive variable is inclusion. If township and rural entrepreneurs and small enterprises are wired into this new energy economy, the renewable transition will power more than the grid: it will power growth.

>creditparsans<Bohlali Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane