Spar shares plunge as CEO quits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in embattled retailer Spar plunged 7.33% on Friday after the surprise resignation of CEO Angelo Swartz, only 28 months into the role, even as the group fights back to recovery.

The group said on Monday that operating margin performance for the first half of the 2026 financial year is expected to remain under pressure.

However, margin recovery is expected to be gradual and weighted towards the second half as corrective actions in KwaZulu-Natal are embedded, cost realignment initiatives gain traction and wholesale volumes rebuild off a stabilised base.

The group’s operational efficiencies have been hamstrung by the poor implementation of the SAP system at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre, which hit sales and led to litigation from disgruntled retailers.

Spar (Ruby-Gay Martin)

Swartz will stay on for three months to ensure a smooth handover.

CFO Reeza Isaacs will take over as CEO from March 1, while COO Megan Pydigadu becomes CFO. A new MD role for the core groceries and liquor business will be created to tighten operational control, the group said.

Board chair Mike Bosman said Swartz led the group with integrity during a period of “significant” complexity and change.

“The board is deeply appreciative of his leadership and the achievements under his tenure.

“We respect his decision and thank him for the constructive and principled manner in which this transition has been undertaken.

“The business is positioned to build on the progress achieved and to accelerate disciplined execution of its strategic priorities,” he said.

The group has struggled to win over investors, with the share price down more than 40% over the past three years.

Swartz’s departure marks another leadership shift at a company still navigating a delicate recovery.

While the balance sheet is stronger, a lawsuit, retailer unrest and continued risks tied to further SAP implementation indicate the pressure on Spar’s new leadership will be immediate and intense.

His exit also comes as the wholesaler faces a R168.7m lawsuit from one of its biggest franchise groups and pushes ahead with an aggressive turnaround strategy after years of losses, debt and operational missteps.

The group is being sued by the Giannacopoulos family, which owns 46 Spar, SuperSpar and Tops stores. In papers filed in the Durban high court, the family claims the botched rollout of the SAP system at Spar’s KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre in early 2023 caused supply chain chaos, empty shelves and lost customers.

Estimates have put the cost of the failed implementation at about R1.6bn in lost turnover and about R720m in lost profit by September 2023. The retailers are claiming R168.7m in damages.

Swartz was appointed CEO in October 2023 after a turbulent period of leadership changes and mounting debt. Under his watch, Spar moved to clean up its balance sheet and exit troubled offshore ventures.

The group sold its Polish business and moved to dispose of its Swiss and UK operations after heavy impairment losses. Those disposals, with tighter working capital management, reduced net debt by 40% by the end of the 2025 financial year.

But the cleanup came at a steep cost. The group reported a comprehensive loss of R5bn for 2025.

Though the balance sheet has improved, shareholders are still waiting for dividends.

Swartz warned that the next phase of the SAP rollout remains the single biggest risk to recovery, adding it needs the biggest focus.

The board said Spar’s strategy remains unchanged — to strengthen the Southern Africa business, improve margins, deleverage the balance sheet and simplify the portfolio.