Asian brands boost Super Group earnings

Chinese and Indian vehicle brands have helped drive strong interim earnings for Super Group, as demand for more affordable cars reshapes the automotive market.

The JSE-listed supply chain, fleet and dealership group on Tuesday reported a 102% increase in sales volumes of emerging Asian brands for the six months to end-December. The group said these brands now account for 29.7% of its total new vehicle sales, indicating their rising importance to the business.

Group revenue rose 7% to R22.68bn, while operating profit increased 8.7% to R1.1bn. HEPS jumped 28% to 155.4c.

The C7 features the marque’s distinctive X-shaped frameless grille. (Omoda)

The dealership division was a key contributor to the group’s performance, outperforming the broader market as consumers increasingly turned to competitively priced vehicles from Chinese and Indian manufacturers.

Super Group expanded its exposure during the period by adding three Geely dealerships, two Tata Motors and Mahindra outlets, one GWM dealership and one Ford dealership, it said.

“Strong growth in both new and used vehicle sales reflects the benefits of our diversified brand portfolio and early investment in emerging Chinese and Indian brands,” said Super Group CEO Peter Mountford.

This aligns with broader changes in the vehicle market.

Chinese brands such as Omoda, Jaecoo, Chery and Haval have gained ground rapidly, offering lower prices and modern features that appeal to cost-conscious consumers.

Omoda and Jaecoo increased their combined sales in SA by 147% in 2025, highlighting the pace at which these brands are gaining traction.

Other major dealership groups are also repositioning to benefit from the trend.

CMH reported an increase in profit in its motor retail division, supported by rising demand for Asian brands.

Motus, the country’s largest dealership group, has acquired Penta Group to strengthen its presence in Chinese brands, signalling intensifying competition in this fast-growing segment.

South African operations remained central to Super Group’s performance. Its supply chain division delivered solid growth, supported by steady demand for commodity transport and improved trading conditions.

Cross-border transport operations also improved, reducing trading losses by 90% after operational and cost improvements.

The international businesses also contributed positively. Its Spanish distribution unit posted positive results, boosted by demand across logistics and delivery services, while its UK dealership operations reported improved performance.

The group expects earnings from continuing operations to improve further for the financial year to end-June, despite the economic uncertainty and challenging trading conditions.

“With improved capital allocation and reduced financial leverage,

“Super Group is well positioned to pursue high-growth opportunities and respond effectively to macroeconomic volatility,” said Mountford. — Business Day