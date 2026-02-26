WANDILE SIHLOBO | Time to free up mired trade relations with neighbours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique are among the countries that have recently introduced restrictions on South African agricultural exports.

In the case of Namibia and Botswana, this is despite them being fellow members of the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu, comprising Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and SA).

An important benefit of a customs union is free movement of goods in the common customs area.

All the countries with current limits on agricultural imports from SA, including Mozambique, have committed to removing trade barriers within the continent by 2030 as part of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Trade restrictions clearly undermine the spirit of trade integration. They also make a mockery of commitments to liberalise trade on the continent.

Even so, SA has been extremely restrained, despite clear injury to its economic interests.

It is worth highlighting some cases. Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique have unjustifiably restricted imports of SA vegetables.

There is no basis for thinking import restrictions in the common customs area will advantage domestic sectors.

These actions risk unravelling Sacu and cramping SA’s dreams of bilateral trade deals as a means of boosting exports and creating jobs.

Just how well does Sacu work when it comes to shared economic interests in the region?

This is becoming a more urgent question amid recent shifts in the global environment.

With food security a priority for many governments globally, the ambition to boost domestic agricultural production is understandable.

Still, domestic policy, particularly in a region like SADC, should not create barriers that disadvantage producers in other countries, especially in a customs union.

It is important to maintain a co-ordinated regional approach to boost production capabilities across Sacu countries and build regional value chains.

This will not be done through restrictive measures, but rather supply-side instruments that could be co-ordinated.

Trade restrictions within Sacu risk straining relations and devaluing the customs union.

Within the Sacu region there is supposed to be free movement of agricultural goods, the only exceptions being where national security could be compromised and when there are outbreaks of crop and animal diseases.

Animal diseases cannot have played a part in the restrictions placed on South African vegetables, fruit and poultry products in December.

They were motivated by national aspirations and what countries intended to do to support their producers, with limited consideration of the regional implications.

While it may be tempting for the affected countries to seek a strong policy response to these inconsistencies, dialogue at a higher level to ease these frictions remains the ideal path.

The region’s agriculture and food sectors are interlinked so the way forward is to understand each country’s priorities and pursue them while minimising interruptions to trade flows.

Admittedly, because of its size, agro-economic advantages and technical advancement, among other things, SA dominates the region’s agriculture and food production.

Therefore, when other countries in the region seek to increase production, a co-ordinated strategy with SA and reliance on SA agribusinesses to provide inputs are paths worth considering.

From a SA perspective we should redouble efforts to discuss the issue with our partners in the region while making it clear that we are also exploring options to derisk the future.

This is important given our significant trade exposure to the region.

About 17% of SA’s $15bn in agricultural exports went to the Sacu region in 2025. This is almost comparable to the EU share of 21%.

The immediate priority must be the speedy resolution of the trade restrictions through structured and high-level dialogue.

Import restrictions on agricultural products within a customs union is inconsistent with both the legal architecture and the spirit of regional integration.

Sihlobo, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, is presidential envoy on agriculture and land. He is chief economist at SA’s Agricultural Business Chamber and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.